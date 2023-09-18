13 INDOOR WATER PARKS YOU WANT TO BE AT RIGHT NOW

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Travel Manitoba and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Travel Manitoba, visithttps://www.travelmanitoba.com/.

Is a beach vacation down south not in the budget this winter? When your heart needs to recharge, seek out another form of water therapy with a visit to one of these noteworthy indoor waterparks around our province.

Day-Trip To A Community Pool

The most economical option for a family on budget is avoiding paying for accommodations and just doing a day-trip to either of these cities for a dip in their stellar community pools.

Shindleman Aquatic Centre, Portage La Prairie

Just one section of Portage La Prairie’s impressive Stride Place recreation complex, the pool claims the crown for being Manitoba’s largest indoor leisure wave pool. It has options for every kind of swimmer, be it a ramp entry for toddlers, a lazy river for tweens, swim lanes for teenagers and a whirlpool for mom and dad. Note to self: plan a return visit to Portage La Prairie in the summer for a visit to its cousin, the outdoor Splash Island Water park.

Steinbach Aquatic Centre, Steinbach

Some of our favourite features of this impeccably maintained civic pool in Steinbach are a water slide that flattens out at the bottom instead of emptying into a deep pool (which is ideal for preschoolers who want to play independently) and the ever-cute smiling pigs fountain. An attached outdoor spray pad during the summer months means double the fun.

Swan Valley Credit Union Aquatic Centre, Swan River

This gorgeous pool in the Richardson Recreation and Wellness Centre opened in 2014 and has become quite the destination for the region. It features a four-lane competition pool, a swirl pool, a waterslide and sauna to help beat the winter blues.

Staycation In Rural Manitoba

Better yet, instead of a daytrip, make it a weekend getaway to a smaller urban centre in Manitoba. Chances are high you’ll find less of a crowd...unless you book the same weekend as a local hockey tournament!

CanadInns Destination Centre, Brandon

CanadInns properties across the province are known for their Splashers waterpark, but we love the Brandon location for it’s cheerful, multi-storey yellow waterslide and dramatic tropical island mural. The hotel is located in the heart of all the action in Brandon, attached to the Keystone Centre.

Quality Inn & Suites, Winkler

The pool at the Quality Inn & Suites in Winkler may not be a waterpark per se. There is no slide, but there is a hot tub and sauna. What’s more - the pool deck has an enchanting European backdrop. Kids won’t hesitate to want to swim within the medieval castle-like setting.

Days Inn by Wyndham, Steinbach

This is the hotel for families to stay at in the city of Steinbach. Not only does the Days Inn boast an indoor waterslide, the pool also offers complimentary life jackets. Kids get an extra treat with a FREE, self-serve slushie machine on site and continental breakfast (which is always a thrill).

South Beach Resort & Casino, Scanterbury

The most striking feature at South Beach is the indoor pool that is flanked by large tiled columns. The pool area has a very Mediterranean bath vibe, and there is a rain shower feature with colour-changing lights that adds another hypnotic element. Even if you’re not a gambler, a stay at the South Beach for access to this pool is totally worth it. Its shallow waters even make it welcoming for kids, too. The on-site restaurant, Mango’s, is great for accommodating families, too.

Overnight At A Winnipeg Hotel

It’s well-worth the splurge to check into these Winnipeg hotels, even if a trip to the city means you just stick around the pool all day.

Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, 1301 Ellice Ave

Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott is the new kid on the block in terms of Winnipeg hotels with a buzzing family pool. We love that it has zero beach entry for toddlers and a tunnel water slide for big bro or sis. The pool area is intimate so it’s easy to keep the kiddos within sight and arm’s reach.

Holiday Inn Airport West, 2520 Portage Ave

The two-tiered pool area has a baby pool and a family pool with a froggy slide, but arguably the Holiday Inn Airport West’s coolest recreation feature is Pirate Cove Playland, an interactive, three-storey, pirate-themed play structure beside the pool that kids can get lost in for hours. Read more about a stay at the Holiday Inn Airport West here.

Victoria Inn Winnipeg, 1808 Wellington Ave

Kidlets never tire of Victoria Inn’s venerable Dino Beach water park (they will repeatedly ask about the “dinosaur hotel”). The Jurrasic-themed pool manages to pack in four water slides, plus a hot tub, catering to kids of all ages.

Clarion Polo Park, 1445 Portage Avenue

Ideal for kids aged eight and over, the gigantic pool at Clarion Polo Park is a popular spot to burn some energy after a full day of shopping. It features a tunnel slide, waterfall and plenty of room to do cannonballs. For the adults: there is an adjoining mineral pool that is exclusive access for spa goers only.

Weekend Getaway To A Resort

Families cannot go wrong with a winter adventure to either one of these resorts that have a pool, restaurant and spa all rolled into one, and the best part is they’re set against a backdrop of nature.

Hecla Lakeview, Hecla Provincial Park

This designer resort 2.5 hours north of Winnipeg on Lake Winnipeg boasts three pool areas: the family water park area, the adult-only mineral pool area, and a swim-to outdoor pool. The pitch-black tunnel water slide in the family area is rocket-speed and a sure thrill for tweens and teenagers.

Elkhorn Resort, Riding Mountain National Park

Elkhorn Resort’s waterpark has major wow factor. Kids will grin ear to ear zipping down the water slide, splashing under the bucket brigade or climbing over the lily pad walk. A favourite feature is a massive outdoor hot tub on a raised patio that overlooks the serenity of the resort.