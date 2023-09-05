10 AMAZING HOTELS WITH POOLS AND SPAS FOR YOUR NEXT TRIP TO MANITOBA

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Travel Manitoba and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Travel Manitoba, visit https://www.travelmanitoba.com/

What is it about a pool or spa that just screams, “vacation”?

Whether you’re heading down the road for a staycation or venturing out to a new city for a holiday, there’s nothing like knowing you will have a chance to visit the hotel’s pool or spa facilities. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite places to stay that offer a pool or spa. If you’re after a romantic holiday for two, a family vacation, or simply a place to unwind, there’s a hotel in Manitoba for you.

Take In The Views: Delta Hotel

Downtown Winnipeg

Make your way to the Delta Hotel in downtown Winnipeg for a modern, chic vibe. With a ton of amenities to choose from - including onsite dining, cozy rooms, and a state of the art fitness center - the real pièce de résistance is the gorgeous rooftop pool, where you can take in amazing views of the city as you lounge in the sun. As if that’s not enough, there’s also an indoor pool to enjoy. In terms of sightseeing in the area, Hargrave St. Market and the Winnipeg Art Gallery-Qaumajuq can’t be missed.

Splash Your Way Through A Manitoba Road Trip: Canad Inns

Portage la Prairie & Brandon

Heading across Manitoba? Stop in one of the Canad Inns locations in either Portage la Prairie or Brandon to take advantage of the indoor pools and waterslides. Both locations include Splasher’s, their onsite waterpark, where you can enjoy huge waterslides, kiddie pools, and hot tubs, all guaranteed to be a hit with the entire family. While in Portage la Prairie, spend a few hours exploring Island Park and Crescent Lake, while Brandon has a wonderful self-guided walking tour of the downtown murals.

Get Ready For Entertainment: South Beach Casino

Scanterbury

For a staycation not far from Winnipeg, South Beach Casino is an excellent choice. As soon as you pull up to the casino you’ll notice the eye-catching exterior… and the fun doesn’t stop there. With multiple stay-and-play packages to choose from, it’s the perfect place for a few days vacation. Enjoy the gaming facilities, onsite dining, and spacious rooms, but don’t miss the huge, beautiful pool area, where both kids and adults alike will have lots of room to relax or play. Nearby, explore the Beaches of 59 (including Patricia, Beaconia, Grand, and Victoria beaches) and make sure to check out the stunning Brokenhead Wetland Interpretive Trail.

Explore By Day, Relax By Night: Pinewood Lodge

Whiteshell Provincial Park

With your choice of a poolside suite or a lakeside chalet, Pinewood Lodge aims to take all the extra steps required to make your trip to Whiteshell Provincial Park a memorable one. A fantastic option for a romantic getaway or a family vacation, you can spend the day in nature and then relax at the hotel when the sun goes down. The salt water pool will be a big hit with kids, while the hot tub is the ideal spot for adults to soak and socialize. As you’re in the heart of North Whiteshell, take advantage of nearby sights such as the Trans Canada Trail suspension bridge over Whiteshell River and the spectacular Bannock Point Petroforms.

Melt Your Worries Away: Inn At The Forks

Winnipeg

Located at the iconic Forks in downtown Winnipeg, Inn at the Forks is one of the most sophisticated and elegant hotels in the city. Enjoy the luxury accommodations, delectable dining at SMITH Restaurant, and all that The Forks and the nearby neighbourhood of St. Boniface have to offer. When you’re ready to lay back and relax, spend some time in the Riverstone Spa. This sanctuary in the heart of the city aims to connect your mind, body, and spirit through an extensive list of available services, including massages, skincare treatments, and more. Heading to Inn at the Forks for a romantic holiday? Try one of the couples’ treatments for the ultimate in relaxation.

Jump In! A Pool For Everyone: Lakeview Hecla Resort

Hecla/Grindstone Provincial Park

It’s difficult to choose the best part of staying at Lakeview Hecla Resort in Hecla-Grindstone Provincial Park. It could be the cozy rooms, outstanding dining options, or natural beauty on the hotel doorstep. But those who love the amenities of a hotel pool or spa will certainly be spoiled here; take your pick of indoor and outdoor pools, a waterslide, or an adult-only section with a hot tub, Nordic plunge, and mineral pool. There’s also the incredible Salka Spa onsite with an abundance of services to help you unwind. Don’t miss out on the many things to do in the area during your stay, including the Hecla historic self-guided walking tour, a round of golf on the Lakeview Hecla Golf Course, or one of the many hiking trails (the Lighthouse Trail is particularly popular).

Relax And Play In Riding Mountain National Park: Elkhorn Resort

Onanole

With amazing access to Riding Mountain National Park, Elkhorn Resort is the kind of place you’ll find yourself wanting to visit again and again. But it’s not just the fact that you’re on the doorstep of one of Canada’s best national parks that will draw you in; the resort also has the Solstice Spa, and, coming soon, the Elkhorn Nordic Spa with a steam sauna, cold plunge, and more. Families will love the pool area, where there’s a waterslide, bucket brigade, and lily pad walk to keep you busy for hours. And for a fun addition to your trip, rent an e-bike to explore nearby Clear Lake and the townsite of Wasagaming.

The Perfect Home Base: Quality Inn And Suites

Winkler

The Quality Inn in Winkler prides itself on being your home away from home. With a variety of rooms to choose from - including an incredibly fun “Under the Sea” themed room - one of the biggest highlights of the hotel is the access to the indoor pool, hot tub, and steam room. A perfect base for exploring the Morden-Winkler area, you can spend the day sightseeing in the region (both the Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre and Colert Beach are within a 15 minute drive) but still fit in a few hours of fun in the pool. At night, unwind at CK’s Lounge, the onsite bar.

Take Your Pick: Clarion Hotel & Suites, Holiday Inn Winnipeg - Airport West, Fairfield Inn By Marriott

Winnipeg

If you’re looking for a central Winnipeg location, an indoor pool, and plenty of amenities to make for a memorable stay, you’re spoiled for choice when it comes to hotels. Choose from the Clarion Hotel & Suites, the Holiday Inn Winnipeg - Airport West, or the Fairfield Inn and Suites Winnipeg, all of which are within a short drive from CF Polo Park, the Winnipeg Airport, and Assiniboine Park and Zoo. Not only that, these hotels offer an indoor pool and waterpark facilities, including waterslides and designated children’s areas or play structures. All three are excellent options for a family holiday!

Fun In The Heart Of The Parkland - Russell Inn

Russell

Head to the fantastic Parkland region of Manitoba to experience the Russell Inn, a hotel that’s so much more than just a place to rest your head. With over 122 rooms to choose from across three properties, all have access to the indoor pool, hot tub, and waterslide. There’s also the Stag and Raven spa onsite, where you can choose from a variety of relaxing services such as a seaweed body wrap, Swedish massage, or skin energizing facial. Bringing the kids along? There’s even an option for a children’s manicure or pedicure so that they can experience the spa experience alongside you! As you’re in the hub of the Parkland region, you have access to Asessippi Provincial Park and all of its biking trails, the Inglis Grain Elevators, and so much more.