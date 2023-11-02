Situational awareness is about so much more than where you are

Situational awareness is about so much more than where you are

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Red River Regional Marksmanship Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Red River Regional Marksmanship Center, visit https://rrrmc.com/.

Are you looking to learn more about awareness in an effort to increase your confidence and feelings of safety? You’re in luck!

The Red River Regional Marksmanship Center is holding a class soon to discuss situational awareness and how staying more alert keeps you safer.

The class will discuss the different levels of awareness, how to prepare for most eventualities and will also go over various scenarios. These scenarios are designed to put you in a moment where split-second decisions are the difference between safety and a loss of security.

The class is a perfect fit for teens, single women, night shift employees, and anyone looking to learn more about situational awareness.

The cost for the class is $20, and you must register in advance to take part. To register, click here.