Papacitos Burritos Detroit Lakes is this weeks VNL Deal!

OUR DREAM OF SOUTHWESTERN DONE FRESH!

Papacito’s welcomes you to our Southwestern family restaurants with a delicious, extensive menu and fun family atmosphere! We are a family-owned and operated, community-minded business, with locations in Perham and Detroit Lakes, cooking up the best in hearty burritos, tacos and so much more.

Papacito’s offers a variety of local meats that are marinated and slow-roasted for shredding daily, and our meals made with fresh ingredients, never frozen, never deep-fried.

We are Lucas and Amy Johnson, and along with our two daughters, Hope and Kira, we purchased the existing Papacito’s in the Perham Mobil store in January of 2015. We developed our exclusive menu, added a face lift to the space, and are now serving our community every day with fresh, wholesome Southwestern food that has our customers raving!

With the success of the Perham location, we decided to expand and offer our fresh, homemade food to the community of Detroit Lakes. We began construction in January 2017, and opened our doors in May in the McKinley Plaza building, next to Dairy Queen. We built an all new space with a focus on a bright family atmosphere, a friendly and helpful staff and the freshest food served six days a week.

Come join us for the best burritos in town- we enjoy serving our community with the freshest Southwest food done fresh, at Papacito’s Burritos!

