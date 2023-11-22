Give a ‘Holiday Hand Up’ to Those in Need in Your Community

This holiday season, Lend A Hand Up to your community.

Lend A Hand Up (LAHU) works by and through others to help families in need. When you donate through our organization, 0% of your gift goes to administrative expenses. 100% of each donation is managed by the Dakota Medical Foundation.

This holiday season, there are three ways to give:

Make a charitable donation to LAHU Holiday Hand Up to help area families facing hardship.

Nominate a family to receive a Christmas wish list through Life 97.9 an Lend a Hand Up’s Twelve Days of Christmas event.

Sign up to be a holiday angel and uplift a local family in partnership with Lend A Hand Up.

And we “uplift giving” by providing boost awards – $100 boost gifts are awarded per every $500 collectively raised for a qualifying individual/family benefit fund, up to a $5,000 boost per family/campaign.

When you donate, you also have have an opportunity to leave a message with your gift and to learn more about how you can plan their own fundraising effort and/or become a part of the Lend A Hand Up Booster Club to help your entire community.

Contact us to learn more or to donate to the cause.