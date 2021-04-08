Want a new way to reach more customers? OTT is the answer!

Want a new way to reach more customers? OTT is the answer!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of KVLY and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about KVLY, visit https://www.valleynewslive.com/advertise/.

CONSUMERS SPEND ROUGHLY AS MUCH TIME IN FRONT OF THEIR TELEVISION SETS AS THEY DID 20 YEARS AGO

BUT THE BEHAVIOR AND CONTENT UNDERLYING THOSE ENGAGEMENTS LOOK RADICALLY DIFFERENT

MORE INTERNET

86% of U.S. Households get an internet service at home and broadband accounts for 97% of households with an internet service at home.

(Source: Leichtman Research Group & Emarketer)

LESS CABLE

Cable and Satellite providers are now in less than two-thirds of U.S. households. Major pay providers lost 120,000 subscribers in Q3 2020 alone.

According to Leichtman Research Group, the number of U.S. households with no cable service will boom from 24.6 million in 2019 to 46.6 million in 2024.

EVEN MORE VIDEO

Consumers are spending over 5 hours per day watching video content! Half of U.S. households now subscribe to four or more streamers, and 21% subscribe to six or more streamers.

Household spending on streaming increased from $38 in April 2020 to $47 in December 2020.

(Source: J.D. Power)

YOUR CUSTOMER

As OTT adoption continues to accelerate, there is a brief window in which marketers can get ahead of the competition and establish relationships with these highly-engaged audiences.