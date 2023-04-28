19 Incredible Things to Do in Sioux Falls, SD

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Experience Sioux Falls and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Experience Sioux Falls, visit https://www.experiencesiouxfalls.com/

There are so many things to do and see in Sioux Falls, SD, no matter what season it is. It’s hard to narrow it down to just a few, so these are some of our top activity recommendations.

1. Thunder Road Race some laps in a Go-Kart, play a round of mini golf, take a few swings in the batting cages, or head inside for some bowling, axe throwing, arcade games, laser tag, and more. Thunder Road has it all!

2. Levitt at the Falls Enjoy free outdoor concerts during the summer months in Downtown Sioux Falls at Levitt at the Falls. Hear from local, regional, and national artists of a variety of genres. Drinks will be available for purchase at each concert.

3. Eat a Macaron If there’s one food item that is an absolute “must-try” in Sioux Falls, it’s definitely a macaron from CH Patisserie. We can assure you that you will be blown away by the creations of Chef Chris Hanmer, winner of Bravo’s Top Chef: Just Desserts Season 2.

4. McKennan Park Take a walk through McKennan Park, located in a historic part of Sioux Falls, south of downtown. The tall, lush green trees provide an incredible backdrop for photos!

5. Movies at the State Theatre There’s no better place to watch a movie in Sioux Falls than at the historic State Theatre. After being closed for many years, the State Theatre has been brought back to life with stunning details inside and out.

6. Try Something New at the Outdoor Campus Partake in one of the many free classes offered at the Outdoor Campus such as archery, fishing, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing and much more!

7. Falls Park A trip to Sioux Falls isn’t complete without a stop at our namesake, Falls Park. Take in the view from the five-story observation tower and pick up something at the gift shop.

Don’t worry, the fun doesn’t end there! Continue reading about the other amazing activities on this list!