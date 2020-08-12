Buffalo Wings & Rings is this weeks VNLDeals.com Deal of the Week!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Buffalo Rings & Wings and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Buffalo Rings & Wings, visit Buffalo Rings & Wings online.

This week’s steal of a deal comes in the form of $30 in vouchers from Buffalo Wings & Rings, for only $15. August is Wing month and there’s no better time than NOW to get double the value for your hard earned dollar. Click the link, purchase the deal, receive 3 - $10 dollar vouchers for only $15. Thirty dollars to spend on the most delicious wings, rings, nachos, quesadillas and SO MUCH MORE! Purchase your deal HERE.