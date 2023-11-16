Alerus Center to Welcome ‘Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland’ Spectacular

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Alerus Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Alerus Center, visit https://www.aleruscenter.com/

The “Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland” performance is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Nov. 20 at the Alerus Center.

This magical holiday event is a must-see, promising to ignite joy and wonder. “Wonderland” is a new musical journey that will transport the audience to a magical world, delivering an unforgettable holiday-themed show.

The show features the talented cast of Cirque Musica, showcasing acrobats, aerialists, hilarious moments, and festive cheer. It seamlessly blends the grace and athleticism of today’s top circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal favorites.

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland ensures a memorable experience for the whole family, offering a world-class circus performance infused with beloved holiday classics. We look forward to celebrating the holidays with you and your family at Cirque Musica Holiday.

Tickets, priced from $27 to $66, can be purchased at www.cirquemusica.com.