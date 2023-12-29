Nationally Acclaimed Cloudforce Scores Back-to-Back Wins in Prince George's County

DC's cloud & AI tech sensation Cloudforce continues to re-invest locally in the DMV

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the tail end of another meteoric growth year for National Harbor-based Cloudforce, in less than one month the iconic firm was recognized back-to-back with prestigious local-impact awards for "Career Educator of the Year" by the Prince George's Chamber of Commerce (PGCOC) and "Small Business of the Year" by the Prince George's Economic Development Corporation (PGEDC).

Following a year of unprecedented national accolades, including the region's only Inc. Magazine Best Workplaces "Editors List" award for 2023, and the County's only Fast Company Best Workplaces for Diverse Innovators recognition in history, these final two honors validate the continued impact and investment (through exclusive nominations by local educators and business leaders) in Cloudforce's hometown county – further cementing the firms intentions to improve local opportunities and outcomes for job seekers and developing businesses. "These awards come from two organizations which are deeply connected to the growth and prosperity of the county we call home, who saw beyond our business success and into the heart of who Cloudforce is… a group of people who prefer to let our actions speak for us, actions which have had direct and measurable positive impacts on our local workforce and economy," said Cloudforce Founder and CEO Husein Sharaf. "And to have them award our efforts is so deeply gratifying, validating, and further catalyzing to our entire team."

The Career Educator of the Year Award recognizes the firm's outstanding work in partnership with both PGCOC and Prince George's Community College to create equitable pathways for local workforce entrance into the technology sector. Sharaf was joined in accepting this award by the Cloudforce Workforce Team, to which most of the credit was due: Workforce Manager Yayoi Vanzego, SHRM-CP; Workforce Specialist Gin Meizys, and Engagement Specialist Christina Kelly.

As Small Business of the Year, Cloudforce received further validation of its unwavering commitment to promoting economic prosperity, innovation, and giving back to its local community and the impact it continues to effect. "This win is proof that business success and community engagement can go hand in hand," noted Cloudforce Chief of Staff Arija Rahman. "Giving back is one of our six pillar values, and we continue to be guided by the belief that success is always sweeter when it is shared."

This month, Cloudforce also proudly announced its participation as a host site for the inaugural class of the "Service Year Option," a partnership with the Maryland Department of Service and Civic Innovation. This statewide initiative, conceived by Governor Wes Moore and led by inaugural Secretary Paul Monteiro, is designed to create new pathways of service to meet local community needs and enhance workforce development for budding talent across the state of Maryland.

In this role, Cloudforce will provide one year of carefully guided apprenticeship to recent graduates and qualified individuals, along with invaluable mentorship and on-the-job training, to build both their technical and soft skills in a real-world business environment. With a stated goal of helping to prepare program participants on their journey towards the most impactful and rewarding careers of the future, Cloudforce intends to double-down on both local hiring and contributing to wealth creation within the state of Maryland through their participation in the ground-breaking initiative.

These achievements and investments cap off an enormously successful year for the nationally acclaimed consulting firm, which imminently prepares to commemorate the final phase of its stunning office expansion in National Harbor, designed to accommodate not only a significant increase in its headcount since 2022, but a further expansion of over 50 additional local staff members going into 2024. "While the broader economic situation remains concerning to all business leaders, Cloudforce has benefited from significant investments in the areas which show no signs of deceleration next year, including Microsoft's industry-leading generative AI solutions for the enterprise, and cyber security solutions which keep our client's most valuable data out of the hands of our nation's adversaries." says Sharaf. "We're poised to significantly accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence for our most valued partners, and we'll be growing our local workforce in lockstep with our increasing national demand."

