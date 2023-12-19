Nisun International Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the First Half of 2023

Nisun International Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the First Half of 2023

SHANGHAI, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd ("Nisun" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: NISN), a provider of innovative comprehensive solutions through an integration of technology, industry, and finance, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Mr. Xiaoyun Huang, Chief Executive Officer of Nisun, commented, "We are pleased to announce our revenues remained resilient for the six months ended June 30, 2023, with an increase of 8% to $126.9 million from the same period of the prior year, despite the downward pressure and widespread business contraction across industries in China. Our cash and cash equivalents experienced an aggregate growth of 66%, as compared to December 31, 2022, which reflected our robust operational results. We have continued to proactively rebalance our business portfolio to optimize our resources and bolster our competitiveness in the supply chain sector. Leveraging our innovative solutions and integrated resources, we are committed to actively exploring business opportunities through strategic collaborations to broaden our market presence, diversify our product and service offerings, and boost our profitability. In addition, we will continue to implement the marketing strategies that we believe will allow us to develop our brand awareness and better position ourselves within the market. Moving forward, we will continue to align our business model and operations with our core value for greater performance and remain dedicated to providing our clients with effective and high-quality supply chain solutions. We firmly believe that our strategic business optimization and expansion will enhance our competitive edges, establish a strong foundation for future growth and bring long-term benefits for our shareholders."

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

All comparisons made on a year-over-year ("yoy") basis.

Revenue

Total revenue increased by 8% to $126.9 million from $118.0 million in the six months ended June 30, 2022 , with increases in revenues from financing services offset by a decrease in revenue from supply chain trading business.

Revenue from Supply Chain Trading Business decreased by 6% to $66.2 million from $70.7 million in prior year period, primarily due to the reduction of the Company's the chemical products supply chain business and its further focus on agricultural products supply chain trading and services as a result of the changes in its business strategies.

Revenue from Financing Services increased by 28% to $60.7 million from $47.3 million in prior year period.

Revenues generated from the Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) financing solutions business increased by 29% to $58.0 million from $44.8 million in the prior year period, primarily due to increased demand from SME customers seeking alternative financing solutions to bank financing.

Revenue generated from supply chain financing solutions increased by 10% to $2.7 million from $2.5 million in the prior year period, primarily due to extended business lines and increased supply chain transaction volume.





For the six months ended June 30,



Changes





2023



%



2022



%



($)



( %)

Revenue from Supply Chain Trading Business

$ 66,249,853





52 %

$ 70,727,078





60 %



(4,477,225)





(6) % Revenue from financing services:















































SME financing solutions



57,956,690





46 %



44,822,386





38 %



13,134,304





29 % Supply chain financing solutions



2,737,265





2 %



2,498,446





2 %



238,819





10 % Total revenue from financing service



60,693,955





51 %



47,320,832





40 %



13,373,123





28 % Total revenue

$ 126,943,808





100 %

$ 118,047,910





100 %



8,895,898





8 %

Cost of revenue

Cost of revenue was $107.1 million, compared to $96.5 million in the prior year period, representing an increase of 11%. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in personnel costs as a result of the growth in the scale of the SME financing solutions business and the increase in the cost of sales of the supply chain trading business primarily due to the increase in the sales costs incurred by a subsidiary acquired in 2022, Qingdao Sailang International Trade Co., Ltd.

Gross Profit

Gross profit decreased by 8% to $19.8 million from $21.6 million in the prior year period, due to the increases in the costs of revenue. Gross margin was 15.6% and 18.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to the increase in direct cost of revenue from supply chain trading business.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expense increased by 31% to $8.2 million from $6.3 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily attributable to the significant increases in selling expenses as a result of the addition of sales channels for marketing and distribution purposes.

Selling expenses increased by 908% to $2.6 million from $0.3 million in the prior year period. The increase in selling expenses was mainly due to increased advertising channels.

General and administrative expenses increased by 6% to $5.5 million from $5.2 million in the prior year period. The increase in general and administrative expenses was mainly because of increased professional fees and company personnel compensation in the first half of fiscal 2023.

R&D expenses decreased by 58% to $0.3 million from $0.8 million in the prior year period. The decrease in the R&D expenses was primarily due to the fact that there was no new R&D projects during the six months ended June 30, 2023 .

Bad debt expenses were $(0.2) million for the first half of 2023. There were no bad debt expenses in the relevant periods. The decrease in the bad debt expenses was because in the six months ended June 30, 2023 , we recovered the bad debts accrued during the second half of fiscal 2022.

Other Income (Expense), net

The Company had a net other income of $2.4 million, compared to $2.8 million in the prior year period. The decrease was due to foreign exchange gain realized from capital injection into PRC operating entities in the first half of 2022, whereas there was no related exchange gain in the same period of 2023.

Net Income

In the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company achieved a net income of $11.4 million, compared to $14.4 million in the same period of the prior year, primarily attributable to the decrease in gross profit from the supply chain business.

Net Income per Share

Net income per share was $2.87 in the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $3.55 in the prior year period. The weighted average number of shares was 3,943,288 and 3,991,263 in the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Financial Condition and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $106.6 million, compared to $67.3 million as of December 31, 2022. However, the Company's short-term investment was $18.7 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $11.7 million as of December 31, 2022.

In the six months ended June 30, 2023, net cash provided by operating activities was approximately $57.2 million, net cash used in investing activities was $7.0 million, and net cash used in financing activities was $8.2 million.

In the six months ended June 30, 2022, net cash used in operating activities was approximately $30.4 million, net cash provided by investing activities was $24.1 million, and net cash provided by financing activities was $9.6 million.

About Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions. Through its subsidiaries, Nisun provides users with professional solutions for technology supply chain management, technology asset routing, and digital transformation of tech and finance institutions, enabling the industry to strengthen and grow. At the same time, Nisun continues to deepen the field of industry segmentation through industrial and financial integration, by cultivating/creating an ecosystem of openness and empowerment. Nisun has built a linked platform that incorporates supply chain, banking, securities, trust, insurance, funds, state-owned enterprises, among other businesses. Focusing on industry-finance linkages, Nisun aims to serve the upstream and downstream of the industrial supply chain while also assisting with supply-side sub-sector reform. For more information, please visit http://ir.nisun-international.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about Nisun's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. Nisun encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Nisun's registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nisun assumes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Contacts:

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd

Investor Relations

Tel: +86 (21) 2357-0055

Email: ir@cnisun.com

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Email: investors@ascent-ir.com

Tel: +1 (646) 932-7242

NISUN INTERNATIONAL ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT GROUP CO., LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF JUNE 30, 2023 AND DECEMBER 31, 2022 (EXPRESSED IN US DOLLARS)





June 30,

2023



December 31,

2022

ASSETS

(Unaudited)







CURRENT ASSETS:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 105,994,692



$ 63,901,329

Restricted cash



643,020





3,417,244

Short-term investments



18,659,413





11,700,400

Accounts receivable, net



28,967,293





18,931,346

Advance to suppliers, net



17,406,052





46,968,549

Receivables from supply chain solutions



38,035,826





43,475,981

Inventories



48,819,585





31,609,877

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



29,629,649





10,890,083

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS



288,155,530





230,894,809



















NON-CURRENT ASSETS:















Property and equipment, net



725,806





719,574

Intangible assets, net



1,302,682





1,795,234

Right-of-use assets, net



2,639,192





3,349,432

Equity investments



355,064





373,292

Investment in limited partnership



-





14,913,539

Goodwill



22,651,104





23,814,005

Deferred tax assets, net



14,852





310,577

Long-term investments



4,137,189





7,249,319

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS



31,825,889





52,524,972

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 319,981,419



$ 283,419,781



















LIABILITIES















CURRENT LIABILITIES:















Accounts payable

$ 37,109,910



$ 40,925,155

Short-term bank loans



551,625





434,959

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



10,054,282





6,090,582

Operating lease liabilities - current



897,816





1,008,766

Payables to supply chain solutions



10,815,864





9,122,978

Advances from customer



61,733,220





21,827,387

Taxes payable



3,361,634





2,748,474

Loan from related party



28,965





8,028,965

Due to related parties - current



268,917





282,724

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES



124,822,233





90,469,990



















Operating lease liabilities – non-current



1,883,981





2,425,597

Deferred tax liabilities



360,280





727,326

TOTAL LIABILITIES



127,066,494





93,622,913



















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:















Class A common stock, $0.01 par value, 30,000,000 and 30,000,000 shares

authorized, 4,006,263 and 4,006,263 shares issued, and 3,940,865 and 3,944,075

shares outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively



40,063





40,063

Class B common stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares

issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022



-





-

Treasury shares



(373,358)





(355,844)

Additional paid-in capital



130,503,387





130,503,387

Retained earnings



63,534,936





53,214,304

Statutory reserves



10,166,600





9,167,845

Unearned compensation



-





-

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income



(15,115,268)





(6,937,950)

COMMON SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



188,756,360





185,631,805

Non-controlling interests



4,158,565





4,165,063

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



192,914,925





189,796,868

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 319,981,419



$ 283,419,781



NISUN INTERNATIONAL ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT GROUP CO., LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 AND 2022 (EXPRESSED IN US DOLLARS) (Unaudited)





For the Six Months Ended

June 30,





2023



2022

REVENUES:











Revenues generated from sales:











Supply chain trading business

$ 66,249,853



$ 70,727,078

Revenues generated from services:















Small and Medium Enterprise financing solutions



57,956,690





44,822,386

Supply Chain financing solutions



2,737,265





2,498,446

Total revenue generated from services



60,693,955





47,320,832

TOTAL REVENUES



126,943,808





118,047,910



















COST OF REVENUE:















Cost of revenue - services



(39,529,203)





(26,451,468)

Cost of revenue - sales



(67,342,086)





(69,854,217)

Business and sales related taxes



(231,103)





(165,506)

GROSS PROFIT



19,841,416





21,576,719



















OPERATING EXPENSES:















Selling expenses



2,637,517





261,590

General and administrative expenses



5,489,580





5,177,548

Research and development expenses



351,200





834,195

Bad debt expenses



(235,377)





-

Total operating expenses



8,242,920





6,273,333

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS



11,598,496





15,303,386



















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):















Interest and investment income



1,498,856





1,249,509

Other income, net



880,144





1,512,562

Total other income (expense), net



2,379,000





2,762,071



















INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES



13,977,496





18,065,457



















PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES



2,610,535





3,414,449

NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS



11,366,961





14,651,008



















DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS:















(Loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax



-





(292,069)

NET (LOSS) FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX



-





(292,069)

NET INCOME



11,366,961





14,358,939

Less: net income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interest



47,574





330,620

Less: net (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to non-controlling interest



-





(143,114)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS'

$ 11,319,387



$ 14,171,433



















OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)















Foreign currency translation (loss) income



(8,175,831)





(8,182,987)

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



3,143,556





5,988,446

Comprehensive (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests



(1,487)





6,658

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS'

$ 3,142,069



$ 5,995,104

BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE:















Income from continuing operations

$ 2.87



$ 3.67

(Loss) from discontinued operations



-





(0.07)

TOTAL EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE

$ 2.87



$ 3.60

Weighted average number of shares outstanding-basic and diluted



3,943,288





3,991,263



NISUN INTERNATIONAL ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT GROUP CO., LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MOTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 AND 2022 (EXPRESSED IN US DOLLARS) (Unaudited)





For the Six Months Ended

June 30,





2023



2022

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:











Net income

$ 11,366,961



$ 14,358,939

Net (loss) from discontinued operations



-





(292,069)

Net income from continuing operations



11,366,961





14,651,008

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities:















Depreciation and amortization



1,294,166





639,002

Stock-based compensation



-





125,630

Bad debt expense



(234,120)





-

Loss on disposition of property and equipment



4,178





-

Loss (Income) from investments



(7,296)





218,929

Deferred tax (benefit) expense



(51,609)





(92,798)

Issuance of stock for services



-





185,000

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable



(11,089,756)





(4,310,119)

Advance to suppliers



28,012,573





(15,246,921)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(3,140,645)





1,444,248

Operating lease right-of-use assets



-





(3,115,440)

Receivables from supply chain solutions



3,411,356





32,564,078

Inventories



(18,988,807)





(17,968,203)

Accounts payable



(1,839,578)





(25,094,299)

Advance from customers



41,474,328





9,408,745

Taxes payable



754,075





(6,205,647)

Other payables



4,016,393





(735,659)

Payable to supply chain solutions



2,165,239





(19,913,058)

Operating lease liabilities



(490,946)





3,041,808

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



567,503





340,313

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities from continuing operations



57,224,015





(30,063,383)

Net cash (used in) operating activities of discontinued operations



-





(356,347)

NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES



57,224,015





(30,419,730)



















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:















Acquisition of property and equipment



(226,403)





(178,953)

Purchase of intangible asset



(43,534)





-

Cash paid for acquisitions



-





(78,944)

Purchase of long-term investment



-





(2,985,921)

Cash received on disposal of discontinued operations



-





-

Proceeds from sale of short-term investments



53,004,461





49,210,720

Proceeds from sale of Long-term investment



2,792,763





-

Proceeds from investment in debt securities



14,204,625





-

Purchase of short-term investments



(60,463,319)





(21,825,681)

Repayments from loans to third parties



471,604





-

Payments made for loans to third parties



(16,756,578)





-

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities from continuing operations



(7,016,381)





24,141,221

Net cash (used in) investing activities from discontinued operations



-





-

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES



(7,016,381)





24,141,221



















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:















Proceeds from short-term bank loans



139,638





-

Repayment of short-term bank loans



(11,912)





(773,960)

Proceeds from third party loans



1,954,934





3,363,632

Repayment to related party



(8,000,000)





(1,010,517)

Repayment of third party loans



(2,252,363)





-

Proceeds from related party



-





8,049,187

Capital contribution from non-controlling interest



37,116





-

Repurchase Treasury shares



(17,514)





-

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities from continuing operations



(8,150,101)





9,628,342

Net cash (used in) financing activities from discontinued operations



-





-

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES



(8,150,101)





9,628,342



















EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGE ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



(2,738,394)





(3,539,963)

NET (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



39,319,139





(190,130)

Add: decrease in cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations



-





356,347

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS



39,319,139





166,217



















CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH-

BEGINNING



67,318,573





91,627,041

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH-ENDING

$ 106,637,712



$ 91,793,258



















SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW DISCLOSURES:















Cash paid for income taxes

$ 1,560,580



$ 8,163,616

Cash paid for interest

$ 11,912



$ 5,420



















SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH ACTIVITIES:















Accrued lease liabilities

$ 2,781,797



$ 3,396,841

Issuance of shares for compensation

$ -



$ 185,000



















CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

ARE COMPRISED OF THE FOLLOWING:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 105,994,692



$ 90,988,227

Restricted cash



643,020





805,031

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 106,637,712



$ 91,793,258



View original content:

SOURCE Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd