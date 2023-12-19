Jacobs Appointed as Sunwater's Engineering and Professional Services Partner

Supports climate response through resilient water and asset management

DALLAS, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J), as part of the Prosperity Joint Venture with AECOM, has been appointed as Engineering and Professional Services Partner by Sunwater Limited, a bulk water service provider in Queensland, Australia. The appointment is for an initial five-year period with possible extension for another five years at the end of the term.

As part of the Prosperity Joint Venture, Jacobs will deliver engineering consulting services to support Sunwater's water infrastructure upgrade projects across all disciplines, including civil, hydraulic, geotechnical, electrical, mechanical and asset management. A significant component of the contract is upgrading six dams by 2035 to maintain a safe, secure water supply for the region as part of the Dam Improvement Program.

"Our appointment is testament to our technical excellence in water and ability to leverage our global dam engineering capability to support Sunwater's forward capital expenditure program," said Jacobs Senior Vice President Keith Lawson. "Through collaborating with Sunwater and our JV partner as an integrated team we will deliver Sunwater's extensive program of work. Our aim is to help Sunwater grow their internal technical proficiency in engineering, asset management and adaptive planning, enabling them to achieve their strategic objectives."

Sunwater owns and operates 19 dams, 64 barrages, 1,951km of pipelines and 595km of water channels across regional Queensland. It manages water supply for more than 5,000 agriculture, urban and industrial customers and delivers 40% of water used commercially in Queensland.

"To successfully deliver a substantial and complex capital works program, Sunwater needs to work with the industry's best," said Sunwater CEO Glenn Stockton. "Our partnership with the Prosperity Joint Venture will provide the necessary skills and capabilities to build, operate, and maintain water infrastructure assets critical to Queensland's economy. By bringing together recognized industry leaders, we aim to create capacity growth to safely deliver high-quality projects that will generate water for the prosperity of future generations."

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

