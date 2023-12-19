First Citizens Bank Provides $65.2 Million to Jupiter Power for Standalone Battery Energy Storage Project Financing

NEW YORK and AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Citizens Bank and Jupiter Power LLC ("Jupiter Power") today announced that First Citizens Bank's Energy Finance business and Jupiter Power have closed on $65.2 million in financing for construction of a 200-megawatt (MW) / 400 megawatt-hour (MWh) battery energy storage system in Houston, Texas.

Based in Austin, Texas, and Chicago, Illinois, Jupiter Power is a leader in energy storage infrastructure with 775 MWh of operating projects, 620 MWh in construction and more than 11,000 MW of new projects in development from Maine to California.

"Jupiter is excited to have closed financing for this very unique project, which answers the call from the Texas Legislature to build more dispatchable power in ERCOT and near major load centers where consumers need it the most," said Andrew Bowman, Chief Executive Officer of Jupiter. "We appreciate the commitment of First Citizens Energy Finance team to understand Jupiter Power's capabilities and deliver tailored financial solutions."

"Jupiter Power has a strong reputation across the industry for identifying strategic locations for battery storage systems," said Mike Lorusso, managing director and group head for First Citizens Energy Finance. "We were pleased to be selected to again lead a financing to support their battery energy storage systems."

In addition to this financing, First Citizens Energy Finance served as the Coordinating Lead Arranger on a previous transaction with Jupiter Power for a $70.4 million construction and term loan financing facility for two standalone battery energy storage projects in Texas, totaling 160 MW/ 320 MWh.

First Citizens Energy Finance leverages its deep industry knowledge and expertise to offer comprehensive financing solutions for renewable and conventional power generation. The unit manages a large, diverse portfolio that includes investments in all asset classes across the energy sector.

About Jupiter Power

Jupiter is a leading energy storage infrastructure platform with deep trading, analytics, development, finance, operations, and construction capabilities and unparalleled intellectual property in dispatch optimization. The company is developing more than 11,000 MW of projects from California to Maine, and has offices in Austin and Houston, Texas, and Chicago, Illinois. For more information on Jupiter Power LLC, please visit our Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook pages or visit www.jupiterpower.io.

About First Citizens Bank

First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., and now celebrating the 125th anniversary of its founding, First Citizens has built a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. First Citizens offers an array of general banking services including a network of more than 500 branches and offices in 30 states; commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast; innovation banking serving businesses at every stage; and a nationwide direct bank. Parent company First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA) is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets. Discover more at firstcitizens.com.

