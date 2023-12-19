Charge Anywhere, Power Anything: LAND Announces New Features to Elevate Electric Experience

Energy-focused performance and lifestyle accessories give riders easy access to e-mobility

CLEVELAND, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of lowering the price of its e-Moto, The District, Cleveland-based electric mobility and portable battery manufacturer LAND introduces energy-focused lifestyle and performance accessories. Among the new features, the onboard charger ensures e-bike enthusiasts can charge their battery from anywhere and the Power Tap enables users to 'tap' into the power of their battery to juice any devices, making it easier for them to stay connected and on the go.

"LAND continues to evolve its offerings to give consumers a simple and seamless two-wheel electric experience," LAND Founder and CEO Scott Colosimo says. "Whether they're commuting, working remotely or exploring the outdoors, they now have the freedom to travel without boundaries—and without the worry of finding a place to plug in or having enough battery range to get there."

Last month, LAND celebrated incoming investment and manufacturing milestones at its Cleveland headquarters by dropping the price of its electric motorcycle and introducing new performance upgrades. A key element to moving the company forward is creative and innovative design. LAND Head of Design Evan Painter says at the heart of the innovation is both the bike and the powerful CORE battery packs, which are swappable, easy to charge with a wall outlet and hold a range of 120 miles.

"At LAND, innovation is top of mind," Painter says. "As we make improvements to The District along with its parts and accessories, we bring a more exciting experience to current e-bike riders and encourage the moto-curious to give e-mobility a try."

While the onboard charger eliminates the need to carry the standard charger, the Power Tap gives riders their own personal and portable energy source to power USB-C devices, like smartphones and laptops, and larger AC-powered appliances and equipment while away from traditional power sources. The accessories are compatible with every District made in Cleveland.

About LAND

Founded in 2020 by Scott Colosimo in Cleveland, Ohio, LAND is based on the principle that energy continuity and mobility are essential to modern life. LAND provides a transitional e-Moto ecosystem with a portable power platform (CORE), a game-changing approach in the light electric vehicle industry. With products proudly manufactured in Cleveland, LAND is unwavering in its belief in American ingenuity and world-class craftsmanship. As a design-forward company, LAND is dedicated to constantly evolving to meet the needs of their customers, everyday consumers and businesses looking for energy efficiency.

