Blackbaud Supports Global Communities in 2023

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, today shared ways it has supported philanthropy through its global corporate social responsibility (CSR) program this year. Blackbaud is working to create essential software for its customers, while continuing its mission to fuel social impact by driving value for all key stakeholders.

"One of Blackbaud's company values is 'powered by purpose.' Collaborating with our customers, employees and the broader social impact community, we are actively working to create a better world," said Margaret "Maggie" Driscoll, chief people and culture officer, Blackbaud. "Our team has demonstrated incredible commitment throughout the year, contributing to both philanthropic endeavors and operational achievements. I am so proud of our exceptional team of employees around the world, and the unmatched community of customers we serve, who work together to deliver impact every day."

Blackbaud's contributions and activations to fuel impact in 2023 included:

Supporting Workforce Development: Blackbaud's Blackbaud's 2023 major gift was in support of five organizations that are aiding in workforce development and economic empowerment and opening more paths to leadership for youth around the world.

Employee Volunteering: Blackbaud held over 100 employee-led volunteer opportunities this year. During the company's annual Month of Caring held in November, employees completed 35 projects across five countries.

Disaster Relief Donations: Blackbaud made donations following several natural disasters and conflicts this year to support global communities in need and aid in recovery efforts, following floods, storms, wildfires and more.

Global Grants: Blackbaud distributed more than 140 grants this year via the company's Reward Your Passion and Community Matters grants programs, as well as the Blackbaud Fund. Through these programs, Blackbaud employees served as grant committee reviewers to direct funds to nonprofit organizations of their choice, supporting organizations in over 90 cities across five countries.

Blackbaud Global Toy Drive: For the 24th year, Blackbaud held its annual holiday toy drive, serving organizations across the globe to bring cheer to families. Blackbaud employees have donated nearly 130,000 toys over the program's history.

Annual Donation to One80 Place : Blackbaud has donated nearly $500,000 over two decades to help end homelessness in Charleston, S.C. , where the company is headquartered. This year's donation to : Blackbaud has donated nearlyover two decades to help end homelessness in, where the company is headquartered. This year's donation to One80Place was made in support of their goal of helping people have access to emergency shelter, nutritious meals in a community kitchen, health care, and other supportive services.

Continued Support of Multi-Year Gifts: Building on previous multi-year gifts, Blackbaud continues to support several projects for long-term impact, including Building on previous multi-year gifts, Blackbaud continues to support several projects for long-term impact, including Project Drawdown Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lowcountry , and the International African American Museum . Blackbaud supported 25 educational and engagement opportunities throughout the year with its major gift recipients to connect more than 250 employees to these organizations and their missions and build support and awareness.

Additionally in 2023, Blackbaud continued its commitments to fight climate change through responsible operations, decarbonization and transparent sustainability reporting. Blackbaud was named to Newsweek's Excellence 1000 2024 Index and America's Most Responsible Companies 2024, was recognized on Forbes' list of America's Best Employers 2023 and won Governance Team of the Year in Governance Intelligence's annual Corporate Governance Awards.

