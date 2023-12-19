This Year's Beauty Awards are Byrdie's Biggest, Most Comprehensive Roundup of Award-Winning Products to Date

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Byrdie today announced the winners of its third-annual beauty awards spotlighting the year's best and most innovative products. The Byrdie 2023 Beauty Awards, also known as The Byrdies, showcase the top editor-approved products across five categories: skin , body , makeup , hair , and under $35 . The Byrdies also recognize innovative beauty pros who are transforming the industry and making it a more exciting and inclusive space.

The 101 Best Beauty Products of 2023 Revealed by Byrdie (PRNewswire)

"The Byrdies are a celebration of everything and everyone we adore in the industry. Throughout the year, we're constantly testing new beauty launches and reevaluating tried-and-true favorites to determine what is worth our readers' time, energy, and money. The Byrdies represent the best of the best. Each product and pro has made a lasting mark on our routines in 2023 and we're so excited to honor them with our yearly beauty awards," said Hallie Gould, Editor in Chief and GM of Byrdie.

To choose the winners of this year's Byrdie Beauty Awards, Byrdie's team of editors collaborated with six industry experts that served as guest judges, which included Kirbie Johnson, beauty reporter and co-host of Gloss Angeles podcast; Danessa Myricks, celebrity makeup artist and founder of Danessa Myricks Beauty; Matt Rez, celebrity colorist; Daniel Martin, celebrity makeup artist; Elizabeth Grace Hand, esthetician and founder of Stalle Studios; and Joseph Carrillo, facial sculpting expert and makeup artist. Together, they selected winners based on efficacy, overall value, and special qualities that make a product stand out among the rest. Including a mix of dynamic new brands along with perennial favorites, the 2023 Byrdies include 101 products ranging from the best multi-use makeup product to best hair product for edge control.

In addition to honoring the best beauty products, Byrdie also highlights the experts and professionals that made the biggest impact on the beauty industry this year. The nine people named to the Beauty Pro section of The Byrdies are as follows:

People

The Creator: @mattloveshair

The Founder: Julie Schott

The Hairstylist: Peter Lux

The Makeup Artist: Isamaya Ffrench

The Nail Artist: Coca Michelle

The Dermatologist: Dr. Corey Hartman

The Esthetician: Raquel Medina-Cleghorn

The Formulator: Javon Ford

The Brow Expert: Josh Beeler

For more information about The Byrdie 2023 Beauty Awards, visit here .

