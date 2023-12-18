Four Wheel Campers Puts Truma Systems On Board for New Models

ELKHART, Ind., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Truma VarioHeat and Truma AquaGo are going off the beaten path with Four Wheel Campers. The California-based manufacturer offers a wide range of customizable pop-up campers for pick-up trucks designed to go anywhere. Now, Four Wheel Campers customers who opt for a furnace or water heater in their build will be taking Truma on board for their adventures.

"We've been listening to our customers, and we are driven to provide a better camping experience. Truma VarioHeat and AquaGo offer comfort and reliability beyond anything we've ever put in a Four Wheel Camper," said Dan Welty, President of Four Wheel Campers.

Welty added that Four Wheel Campers' 2024 model lineup will include a whole suite of new and improved options which includes Truma heating and hot water systems among other often-requested features.

"Four Wheel Camper customers want to explore and find adventure, and that means being able to go anywhere and do anything. With Truma on board, they can tackle any outing with confidence," said Truma VP of Sales & Marketing Tim Williams.

With the Truma AquaGo, Four Wheel Camper owners will have instant hot water as long as there is water in their tanks – no wasted water waiting for the shower to heat up. And the Truma VarioHeat is a compact furnace option that delivers efficient heating while preserving much-needed storage space.

About Truma: Since 2013, Truma North America has provided premium solutions for outdoor living in the United States and Canada from their headquarters in Elkhart, Indiana. The German-founded RV supplier has over 70 years of experience providing world-class comfort systems like instant water heaters, furnaces, air conditioners, and portable refrigerators/freezers to the global recreation market. Backed by German engineering and a passion for the outdoors, Truma is committed to making your next adventure "Simply Better" with innovative technology, exemplary service, and a customer-first philosophy.

For more information about Truma and its products, visit truma.com/us/.

