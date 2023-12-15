Catch a Glimpse of The Madison 2023 December Auction

HONG KONG and BEIJING, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Auction is excited to present you the last auction in 2023 - December Sale, which will be held at Murray Hotel, Hong Kong, on 16th December, Saturday. The sale contains four categories of products: 32 lots of Hermès Handbag, 420 lots of Wine, 163 lots of Spirits and 189 lots of Cuban products, with a total estimate of HK$30,000,000 - HK$50,000,000.

This sale will be live-streamed on Madison Auction bidding platform (www.madison-auction.com/auctions) and the Madison Auction App (search 'Madison Auction' in your app store) at 11am on 16th. Take advantage of the last few days to place your online absentee bid via the bidding platform and app.

In addition to Hong Kong, Madison Auction will also set up salerooms in Shanghai, Guangzhou, Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur, allowing more Asia-Pacific bidders to attend the auction via live streaming simultaneously.

As the first Hong Kong based luxury lifestyle auction house, Madison Auction hosts auctions for the unique pool of high-net-worth clients from APAC and other regions. Madison Auction continues to accept consignments at 0% seller's commission throughout the year for upcoming sales.

Handbag | Lot 6001– 6032

In the upcoming Madison December auction, Madison have prepared 32 handbags from the top luxury brand Hermès for collectors. Covering different colors, sizes and leathers, estimated value around HK$2.6 million to HK$3.8 million.

This auction still shows lots of highlights, the black and grey BIRKIN and KELLY are always classic, the GOLD PICOTIN (Lot 6015) and TANGERINE ORANGE OSTRICH LEATHER SELLIER KELLY 28 (Lot 6018) are better emphasizing the French casual style.

With the Christmas season just around the corner, if you need a touch of glamour and shine, you will be delighted with the ROSE SHEHERAZADE NILOTICUS CROCODILE BIRKIN 25 (Lot 6008); and the BOUGAINVILLIER OSTRICH LEATHER BIRKIN 30 (Lot 6013), which is a perfect match for mulled wine, is also a perfect accessory for the season.

There are also several blue options worth eyeing, from a CELESTE KELLY 32 (Lot 6002) to a vintage style BLUE DE PRUSSE KELLY 28 (Lot 6005) comes in a variety of sizes to meet all your daily needs!

Wine | Lot 1 – 420

To celebrate the festival, Madison Auction is delighted to present to you the carefully curated year-end auction that contains 420 lots of wines, with a total estimate of HK$12,000,000 - HK$20,000,000, from cost-effective champagnes to large formats fine wines from different regions.

To celebrate the holidays, Madison Auction selected some most interesting and rare champagnes for your enjoyment and collection. There are 53 lots of Champagnes in this sale, making it the most extensive selection of Champagne category ever offered in Madison Auction! The extremely rare Boërl & Kroff along with its extremely low production, makes its debut in this holiday auction (Lot 158, 159, 289, 290, 367 & 368).

Moreover, the best of Krug - Clos du Mesnil Banc de Blancs (Lot 164-166) and Clos D'Ambonnay Blanc de Noirs (Lot 167). A number of late-disgorged champagnes, such as Dom Pérignon P2 (Lot 52, 162), P3 (Lot 168, 169) and Louis Roederer Cristal Millésime Brut (Lot 247), which are highly sought-after, are also available in this sale, don't miss out.

What's more, Magnums from Bordeaux also shines: the 3-liter Lafite 1978 has been released in perfect condition in recent years (Banded OWC, Lot 27-29, 317, 318), and the rare Mouton Rothschild 2000 is a highlight of festival gift-giving and parties, with 12 bottles OWC (Lot 196 & 197), double magnum (Lot 377) and Jeroboam (Lot 198, 378). To light up your festival season, Madison Auction also offer you the precious 3-liter 2005 (Lot 315) and 2007 (Lot 316) Le Pin.

In addition to the above large format gems, there are many Bordeaux wines for daily drinks in this sale, with very attractive starting prices and good quality.

From Burgundy, if you are looking for something rare, Musigny from Leroy and Roumier will be terrific choices. This time we present you 1998 vintage from both domains with high value (Lot 236, 237 & 283).

In the party season, there are some of the rarest Burgundy fine wines in large formats, such as 1998 Domaine Méo-Camuzet Vosne-Romanée 1er Cru, Cros Parantoux in Jeroboam (Lot 142) , and 1990 Domaine Jacques-Frederic Mugnier Musigny Grand Cru in magnum (Lot 141).

One of the top Burgundy Whites, Domaine Leflaive Montrachet Grand Cru (Lot 269) , will be the superstar in this auction. The 1998 vintage with new yellow wax seal, which has just been released and in perfect quality and condition.

In addition to the French gems, there are also a number of fine wines available from other countries. Such as Domaine Takahiko (Lot 241), the rising star from Japan; and Kei Shiogai (Lot 240), a Burgundy winery with Japanese winemaker.

From America, Madison Auction ave three flagship Cabernet Sauvignon from Dana Estates (Lot 201-203), offering you elegant Napa Valley style. The Australian collection (Lot 209, 210, 302, 303, 365 & 366) is also a hidden gem. The precious Penfolds Magill Cellar 3 Shiraz is amazing, and the Grange Aevum Limited Edition with St. Louis Crystal Decanter is no doubt the perfect gift for the festival season.

Whisky & Kweichow Moutai | Lot 8001– 8163

In this auction, Madison Auction has selected 163 lots for Spirits lovers, with a total estimate of HK$12,000,000 - HK$20,000,000, including 116 lots of Scotch whisky, 34 lots of Japanese whisky, 12 lots of Kweichow Moutai and 1 lot of Australian whisky.

It's Madison Auction's first time to offer two casks in our 2023 October Auction and both casks sold at their high estimations. For the upcoming December Auction, it is again offering another two casks. One young but is ready to be bottled - the Glen Elgin 2009 First Fill PX Quarter Cask (Lot 8097) with affordable starting price at HK$75,000 and around 127 bottles to be bottled.

Moreover, Madison Auction also present you A cask of 2022 Hanyu (Lot 8098), a cask from the reborn Hanyu distillery! Hanyu distillery was closed in 2000, Luckily, the distillery has been rebuilt and officially resume production in 2021. This new Hanyu cask, with starting price at HK$260,000, is even cheaper than some Hanyu single bottles.

There are a total of 106 bottles of Macallan in our sale, with starting prices ranging from HK$8,000 to HK$28,000, suitable for self-consumption, gift-giving and collection. For collectors of old Macallan, there are some official bottlings with Sherry Oak from 1950s - 1990s (Lot 8014–8016, 8072–8077, 8123–8127); For those who prefer the Speymalt series bottled by Gordon & MacPhail, we have a few bottles from the post-2000 period, as well as the 1966 and 1938 vintages (Lot 8017, 8121, 8128). Do not miss out!

Too expensive to buy old Macallan? The high CP value Macallan may be the perfect choice for drinkers. More than a decade ago, Macallan launched the 12 Year Old Gran Reserva for Taiwan and Japan market, which has been a favorite among drinkers (Lot 8013, 8071, 8118). And the 7 Year Old Giovinetti & Figli Import (1990s) is also a good value for money for the Old Macallan starter selection (Lot 8007).

Have you ever tried a Macallan in Rehoboam? The Macallan 12 Year Old Triple Cask Fine Oak & Sherry Oak (Lot 8067, 8068, 8119, 8120) are dazzling perfect for sharing with your friends and family.

There are 183 bottles of Scotch Whisky in this auction, from daily drinks to collector's gems. One of the oldest whisky is 1939 Mortlach 75 Year Old Gordon & MacPhail, #2475 (Lot 8153), distilled in 1939 and aged for 75 years, a perfect dram with a beautiful decanter.

Drinkers who prefer heavily peated whisky are lucky, there are 45 bottles from Islay. The two bottles of Bowmore 30 Year Old Sea Dragon and 16 Year Old Sestante are classic Bowmore stars (Lot 8088, 8089, 8137).

If you like Macallan sherry casks but find them a little out of reach, consider Glendronach (Lot 8036–8040). Known for its sherry oak, Glendronach produces whisky that rivals Macallan's, but at more affordable price. The official bottlings distilled in the 1970s and 1990s, are famous sherry bomb! The Glendronach Batch 17 Europe Full Set (Lot 8040) is a collection of different styles of this Sherry Oak star.

In this sale, it features a total of six bottles of Yamazaki The Owner's Cask (Lot 8051–8053, 8103, 8104, 8159), and 1 bottle of Yamazaki Age Unknown (Lot 8105), which aged for more than 25 years and with 94 points in Whiskyfun. With the starting price of HK$50,000, it's more than twice cheaper than the market price.

In Madison Auction December sale, Lot 8058 - 1981 Karuizawa 31 Year Old Noh imported by LMDW, #155, Lot 8059 - 2000 Hanyu 10 Year Noh, #6066, both pay homage to Japanese Noh, which originated in the 14th century and featured masks and costumes. Whisky connoisseurs won't miss the Hanyu Cards Series. Madison Auction offer one lot of Ichiro's Malt Cards Series Three of Clubs, #7020 (Lot 8111), a great opportunity to collect the series. Place your bid!

Happy bidding and good luck!

Recommendation

2020 Hermès A ROSE SHEHERAZADE NILOTICUS CROCODILE BIRKIN 25 WITH PALLADIUM HARDWARE

Lot: 6008

Grade: 1

Accessories: Clochette, lock, key, rain protector, leather card, dustbag and box

Size: 25w x 19h x 14d cm

Est. HK$ 320,000 - HK$ 400,000

ROSE SHEHERAZADE, a rare pink color that can combine elegance and vivacity, comes with a 25cm BIRKIN bag in shiny crocodile leather, the absolute highlight in the Christmas party.

2016 Hermès A TANGERINE ORANGE OSTRICH LEATHER SELLIER KELLY 28 WITH GOLD HARDWARE

Lot:6018

Grade: 1

Accessories: Strap, felt protector, dustbag and box

Size: 28w x 22h x 10d cm

Est. HK$ 130,000 - HK$ 180,000

The official feel of the OSTRICH SELLIER KELLY balances the passion of the TANGERINE ORANGE, making it a perfect match for both casual and formal occasions.

2014 Hermès A BLUE DE PRESSE EPSOM LEATHER SELLIER KELLY 28 WITH GOLD HARDWARE

Lot:6005

Grade:1

Accessories: Clochette, lock, key, strap, rain protector, leather card, felt protector, dustbag and box

Size: 28w x 22h x 10d cm

Est. HK$ 70,000 - HK$ 90,000

A very deep but not boring blue color with durable EPSOM leather to add layers to your black outfit.

1998 Domaine Méo-Camuzet Vosne-Romanée 1er Cru, Cros Parantoux

Lot 142

1 Jeroboam | Overall: Great | Ullage: 3.5cm below capsule, Label: Slightly creased, Capsule: Wax

Est. | 估值 HK$ 60,000 - HK$ 100,000

Production of Cros Parantoux is already scarce, and this lot is also an extremely rare Jeroboam in Burgundy! Place your bid!

1998 Boërl & Kroff Brut Champagne

Lot 158, 159, 289, 290, 367 & 368

2 Magnums, 2GB/Lot | Overall: Great | Capsule: Slightly oxidizes, one sign of seepage (Lot 158, 289, 290, 368) | Other: Disgorged in December 2015

Est. HK$ 35,000 - HK$ 60,000/Lot

As a grower Champagne House, Boërl & Kroff established just over 20 years ago, only produces magnums in the best vintages, with about 3,000 bottles. With its high quality and insistence on the high-end market, this hand-crafted jewel ranks among the top 10 list of the world's most expensive Champagnes in 2017.

2004 Domaine Leroy Vosne-Romanée

Lot 74

1 Bottle | Overall: Great | Ullage: 3.5cm below capsule, Label: Very slightly bin soiled | BH 92

Est. HK$ 24,000 - HK$ 38,000

2004 Domaine Leroy Vosne-Romanée

Lot 250&2511 Bottle/Lot | Overall: Great | Ullage: 1cm below capsule, Label: US Import | BH 92

Est. HK$ 24,000 - HK$ 40,000/Lot

Lalou Leroy lost her husband in 2004 and blended all the grapes she owned in Vosne-Romanée included two Grand Crus: Richebourg and Romanee Saint Vivant. There are only 3 bottles available in this sale, don't miss out!

1998 Domaine Leflaive Montrachet Grand Cru

Lot 269

1 Bottle | Overall: Perfect | Capsule: Wax

Est. HK$ 75,000 - HK$ 120,000

One of the top Burgundy Whites which has just been released and in perfect quality and condition, even rarer than Montrachet from DRC.

2005 Le Pin Pomerol

Lot 315

1 Double Magnum, OWC | Overall: Great| Capsule: Wax, chipped

Est. HK$ 60,000 - HK$ 100,000

2007 Le Pin Pomerol

Lot 316

1 Double Magnum, OWC | Overall: Great| Ullage: Into neck, Label: Perfect, Capsule: Wax, chipped

Est. HK$ 55,000 - HK$ 95,000

Among the Bordeaux gems, Le Pin has always been known for its extremely high quality and relatively low productions. This time we offer you two double magnums with the legendary 2005 vintage!

2000 Château Mouton Rothschild Pauillac 1er Cru Classé

Lot 196 & 197

12 Bottles, OWC/Lot | Overall: Perfect

Est. HK$ 120,000 - HK$ 200,000/Lot

In addition to the 2000 Mouton Rothschild in large formats that you have been seeing in auctions, the original case of 12 bottles is actually rarer. In this sale we offer you 2 lots with 2 original wooden cases.

A cask of 2009 Glen Elgin

Lot 8097

1 Cask | Distilled Date: 28th October 2009, Barrel Type: First fill PX quarter cask, Bulk Litre: 88.81L | Litre of Alcohol: 47.42, Abv: 53.4% | Outturn: 127 bottles in 700ml, Date of Regauge: 9th November 2023

Est. HK$ 75,000 - HK$ 120,000

The above data may be different when bottling.

The cask have to be bottled within one year from the auction date.

The price includes all costs of bottling, labelling, documentation and packing but excludes label design and any type of outer boxes. If Madison Auction did not receive any instruction on cask bottling upon 1 year after the auction date, Madison Auction will, on its own discretion, bottle the cask and deliver the bottles to the customer. Importation to Hong Kong can only be done by Madison Auction with an additional cost responsible by the customer.

Start your private bottling from a first fill PX sherry cask Glen Elgin with starting price at $75,000.

A cask of 2022 Hanyu

Lot 8098

1 Cask | Distilled Date: 25th December 2022, Barrel Type: First fill bourbon barrel, Bulk Litre: 195L | Litre of Alcohol: 118.37, Abv: 60.7% | Outturn: 279 bottles in 700ml

Est. HK$ 260,000 - HK$ 420,000

The above data may be different when bottling.

Bottling can be conducted only after at least three years have passed from the distilled date.

A chance to get an OB Japanese whisky cask from the reborn famous Hanyu distillery.

Yamazaki Age Unknown

Lot 8105

1 Bottle | Overall: Perfect | Abv: 43%, Vol: 750ml, Other: Single Malt | WF 94

Est. HK$ 50,000 - HK$ 95,000

A Whiskyfun 94 Yamazaki Age Unknown, containing over 25 years of ageing but with the starting price at $50,000 only, way much lower than the market price.

2000 Hanyu Ichiro's Malt Cards Series Three of Clubs, #7020

Lot 8111

1 Bottle | Overall: Perfect | Bottled: 2009, Bottle Number: 573, Barrel Type: 1st Hogshead, 2nd & 3rd new American oak Puncheon | Abv: 61.1 %, Vol: 700 ml, Other: Single Malt, 592 bottles produced

Est. HK$ 40,000 - HK$ 75,000

Three of Clubs from the world known Ichiro's Malt Cards series. Bid now!

1973 Bowmore 16 Year Old Sestante

Lot 8137

1 Bottle | Overall: Great | Ullage: Top shoulder, Label: Italy import | Abv: 62.8 %, Vol: 750 ml, Other: Single Malt | WF 93

Est. HK$ 17,000 - HK$ 30,000

A classic Bowmore from Italy famous importer Sestante, getting a 93 point in Whiskyfun.

1954 Glenlivet Gordon & MacPhail Private Collection, #1412

Lot 8145

1 Bottle, GB | Overall: Perfect | Bottled: 27th April 2018, Barrel Type: Refill sherry butt | Abv: 41.0%, Vol: 700 ml, Other: Single Malt, 222 bottles produced | WF 90

Est. HK$ 40,000 - HK$ 70,000

An old Glenlivet distilled in 1954 and bottled by G&M in private collection at 2018, over 60 years of ageing.

1939 Mortlach 75 Year Old Gordon & MacPhail, #2475

Lot 8153

1 Bottle, Handbag | Overall: Perfect | Bottle Number: 97, Barrel Type: First-fill Sherry butt | Abv: 44.4%, Other: Single Malt, 100 bottles produced, handbag set included two glasses, one stopper, one glass stopper, one silver stopper, one silver bowl

Est. HK$ 170,000 - HK$ 260,000

An extremely old Mortlach, 75 years of ageing giving a very unique taste together with some beautiful accessories.

