Alternative Investment Exchange (AIX) Enters Partnership with Virtus Real Estate Capital

Virtus clients can now monitor investments, make account changes, and access account documents from a single portal

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternative Investment Exchange ("AIX") , a market leader that simplifies alternatives investing, announces its expanded partnership with Virtus Real Estate Capital ("Virtus") , leveraging AIX's proprietary technology to create a best-in-class digital investor experience for Virtus clients.

Virtus, based in Austin, is an alternative investment firm exclusively focused on built-space investments in needs-based real estate sectors that thrive in any market cycle. Property types include healthcare, education, storage, middle-income workforce housing, and emerging sectors driven by demographic shifts and societal needs.

Virtus CFO/COO Will Strong said, "We're excited to expand our relationship with AIX, which now supports the full-capital lifecycle, including digital subscriptions, transfers, and maintenance transactions. With AIX, investors can now monitor their positions and access distribution and capital-call notices, account statements, and K-1s, all from a single portal."

AIX Chief Operating Officer Brad West said, "We view Virtus as a true industry leader with a unique value proposition and we're excited to leverage our technology to help fuel their growth. We expect this collaboration to grow as Virtus continues its impressive track record of serving the real estate investor community."

"As alternative and private asset managers continue to eliminate high levels of administrative work via AIX's full-service capabilities, they improve the experience for advisors and investors and make it easier to invest in alternatives," he said.

Virtus and AIX began working together in 2022 with AIX automating client transfers before adding subscription capabilities earlier this year.

For alternative investments, the AIX platform works as a data-driven workflow management solution with data automatically populating forms and relevant systems, creating a seamless experience for all involved – advisors, clients, sponsors, custodial parties, home offices, and compliance. AIX also enables the fluid movement of data to connect all parties dynamically and eliminate manual interventions.

About AIX

Alternative Investment Exchange (AIX) is an end-to-end digital platform built to improve the processes related to buying, owning, and selling alternative investments. AIX's technology reduces friction, mitigates risk, and creates value across all alternative investing stakeholder groups - wealth managers, asset managers, custodians, transfer agents, and fund administrators. By evolving beyond documents to make data the connective tissue between alternative investment players, AIX makes conducting business easier and accelerates industry growth. For more information, please visit aixplatform.com or LinkedIn .

About Virtus

Virtus is a hybrid allocator-operator real estate manager exclusively focused on built space investments in cycle-resilient sectors, including healthcare, education, storage, and middle-income workforce housing. Founded in 2003, Virtus executes core, core-plus, value-add, and opportunistic strategies totaling approximately $6.6 billion in acquisitions for institutional investors, family offices, and financial institutions. Virtus is privately held and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit virtusre.com .

