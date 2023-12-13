Marks third consecutive year company earns top score in HRC Foundation's annual assessment of LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions Inc. ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, today announced it has been recognized as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation, after achieving a score of 100 on the HRC Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for the third consecutive year. The HRC Foundation's CEI, which Univar Solutions has participated in for the past four years, is the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

Marks third consecutive year company earns top score in HRC Foundation’s annual assessment of LGBTQ+ workplace equality. (PRNewswire)

Univar Solutions Recognized as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation

"I'm very proud of the acknowledgement we are receiving for how we are creating, not just an equitable workplace, but creating a culture that thrives when we put our people first, reduce unconscious bias, and increase understanding of different experiences and identities," said Brandon Lyssy, director global diversity, equity & inclusion and community relations. "Gaining this recognition takes each of us working together to ensure LGBTQ+ supportive policies, development programs and an environment that creates a sense of belonging where all employees can bring their authentic selves each day."

Univar Solutions mandates a discrimination-free workplace and has enhanced business practices that support equality for all employees through internal education, performance management, and the Company's global LGBT+, and seven other, Employee Resource Networks. The Company also provides an array of inclusive benefits for same-sex couples and transgender employees.

President and CEO, David Jukes commented, "We at Univar Solutions value being a place where people matter and I am pleased to see us living this value as our people continue fulfilling our purpose to help keep our communities healthy, fed, clean, and safe. Achieving a top score in this important measurement for a third consecutive year is further proof of our Company's commitment to the multiple dimensions of diversity that our people bring to life every single day as we put the customer at the center of all we do and deliver profitable growth and a competitive advantage for our stakeholders."

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars that include having non-discrimination policies across business entities; offering equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families; supporting an inclusive culture; and corporate social responsibility. Highlights from Univar Solutions' recognition include showing increased training for human resource teams and support for employees going through gender transition; education opportunities delivered through ongoing webinar series hosted by the LGBT+ Network on key topics including unconscious bias, microaggressions, and legislation impacting the community; curation of LGBT+ Inclusive benefits; marketing focus on product formulations that speak to gender inclusive personal care and cosmetics; and an ongoing pledge to support the Business Coalition for the Equality Act in the United States.

For more details, the full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

To learn more about Univar Solutions' commitments and core values, please visit its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion page online.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About The Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public's understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable law regarding financial and operating items relating to the Company's business. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or other comparable terms. All forward-looking statements made in this communication are qualified by this cautionary language.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control, which could result in expectations not being realized or could otherwise materially and adversely affect the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows. Although the forward-looking statements are based on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, we caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this communication is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this communication. For additional information regarding factors that could affect the Company, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other financial reports, including the information set forth under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of the date of this communication and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date, and the Company undertakes no obligation, other than as may be required by law, to update any forward-looking statement.

Univar Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Univar Solutions Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Univar Solutions Inc.