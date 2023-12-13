New Multifamily Renter Sentiment Report Reveals Surprising Trends in Housing Choices and Generational Preferences

Most renters (59%) report that they choose to rent versus feeling that they're forced to rent, and a surprisingly high number of renters (31%) report feeling either ambivalent or uninterested in home ownership altogether

74% of renters report that their timeline to purchase a home has lengthened meaningfully as mortgage rates have increased

Older Americans are selling homes to live in apartments and Baby Boomers value the social interactions of apartment living more than Gen Z. and Millennials

DALLAS, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Knightvest, a fully integrated real estate investment and management company, released the results of the company's first annual survey measuring multifamily renter sentiment. The survey provides insights into the rent-versus-buy decision, the downstream effects of high mortgage interest rates, and differences in generational preferences around renting.

"The rent-versus-buy decision is increasingly nuanced given this dynamic macroeconomic environment, and it's interesting to see the data support what we're hearing anecdotally from residents: if you create communities built on quality, service and care, then apartments can become sought-after destinations where residents thrive through multiple seasons of their lives," said David Moore, Knightvest Founder and CEO.

Key takeaways :

Most people choose to rent

51% of Millennial respondents and 54% of Gen Z report that they have chosen to rent

The top-3 reasons people rent are:

1. The high cost of home ownership (62%)

2. Lower maintenance and repair responsibilities (51%)

3. Enhanced flexibility to relocate (35%)

A surprisingly high number of renters (31%) reported feeling either ambivalent or uninterested in home ownership altogether 71% of Baby Boomers renters owned a home previously, and their top reason for renting was lower maintenance and repair responsibilities

Overall, Gen Z respondents felt slightly more excited about the prospect of owning a home than Millennials (29% vs. 25%)

The increase in mortgage rates has delayed the homebuying decision by at least a few years

Of those, 79% report that their timeline has lengthened by at least a few years or indefinitely

On average, Millennials reported needing a salary of $139K to afford the home they wanted, while Gen Z reported requiring a salary of $137K

Social interactions are an important part of an apartment community

73% report that social interaction is an important part of an apartment community

Baby Boomers report valuing social interaction more than Millennials do (78% versus 71%)

Moore concluded: "As we head into 2024, this data underscores the enduring demand for apartments and reveals insights that will continue to shape the real estate landscape for years to come. At Knightvest, we remain focused on executing our strategy to renovate and reposition apartment communities to create compelling, modern living environments at an extraordinary value. With people staying in apartments longer, this work has never been more important than it is today."

Survey background:

This poll was conducted between November 20 and November 30, 2023, among a group of more than 4,100 U.S. apartment renters. The survey was created by Knightvest and conducted through an online survey platform. Participation was voluntary, and respondents were not compensated.

