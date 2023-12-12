Mars Introduces M&M'S® Merry Movie Holiday Lounge to Spread Cheer to Travelers This Season

M&M'S is providing a "home away from home" with a classic holiday movie and iconic candy to help travelers escape the stress of holiday travel

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the season, M&M'S®, proudly part of Mars, is introducing its first-ever M&M'S Merry Movie Holiday Lounge to spread tidings of comfort and joy and infuse a little more colorful fun into the holiday travel experience.

Mars is offering the ultimate escape from holiday travel chaos with the M&M’S® Merry Movie Holiday Lounge, a cozy holiday movie watching experience for those flying through the Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL) (PRNewswire)

A recent survey commissioned by Mars found that nearly 70% of Americans have traveled for the winter holidays and of those who traveled, about 2-in-3 had at least one stressful experience.* Our Mars Wrigley purpose is to inspire moments of everyday happiness, so our Seasonal Team decided to step in and help travelers this holiday season.

"Everyone knows how hectic and busy holiday travel can be, especially for travelers whose plans are disrupted by delays, cancellations or rescheduling," said Allison Miazga-Bedrick, VP of Seasonal Marketing at Mars Wrigley. "Mars aims to inspire moments of everyday happiness, so we created the innovative M&M'S Merry Movie Holiday Lounge to bring cheer and add a touch of M&M'S to the movie-watching comforts of home during the holidays, amid an otherwise stressful experience for many."

The first of its kind M&M'S Merry Movie Holiday Lounge will offer the ultimate cozy holiday movie watching experience to those flying through the Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL). The "home away from home" holiday pop up will be cheerfully decorated, equipped with comfortable seating, and will entertain travelers with a classic holiday movie on loop. Of course, no movie marathon would be complete without something sweet, which is why all visitors will get to snack on a happiness-inducing movie-watching treat from one of our iconic brands: M&M'S. From Wednesday, December 20 through Sunday, December 31, the free experience will be located near Gate 11 and be open every day from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. CT, with the exception of December 25.

For those experiencing travel woes, M&M'S is here to sweeten the season! From Wednesday, December 20 through Sunday, December 31, with the exception of December 25, Americans who experience travel troubles can text "MMSHoliday" along with a brief text or picture describing their travel woes to 312-376-1835 for the chance to win an e-gift card to purchase M&M'S, on us, while supplies last each day. For more details and the complete terms and conditions, visit http://mmstravelwoes.promowatchrewards.com.

And, with nearly 7-in-10 Americans planning to watch a holiday movie this year*, fans who purchase $15-$25 or more worth of their favorite participating M&M'S and Orville Redenbacher's products in one transaction from now through December 31, can upload their receipts here to claim up to 2 months free of Peacock premium, while supplies last. This offer is limited to one submission per household. Full offer details available here.

To keep up with all things M&M'S and learn more about the brand's newest seasonal innovation - M&M'S White Chocolate Toasty Vanilla – visit MMS.com. Fans can also follow the brand on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X, and sign up for M&M'S newsletter here to be among the first to know about future brand news,

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

*Mars commissioned a Holiday survey via Morning Consult. This poll was conducted between November 27-29, 2023 among a sample of 2,202 Adults. The interviews were conducted online and the data were weighted to approximate a target sample of Adults based on age, gender, race, educational attainment, region, gender by age, and race by educational attainment. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Contact: Mary Jane Baker Katie Durkin

MJBaker@webershandwick.com KDurkin@webershandwick.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated