Greg Topalian Joins SportsGrid Board of Directors, to Lead Fan Experiences

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsGrid Inc., the leading free ad support television network in the streaming sports genre, is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Topalian to its Board of Directors. With over 25 years of experience of leading innovation in both fan-based and B2B live events, Greg Topalian brings a wealth of knowledge and a track record of success to the SportsGrid executive team. In his new board role, Greg will lead the company's efforts in enhancing fan experiences, further cementing SportsGrid's commitment to delivering unparalleled engagement to sports fans.

(PRNewsfoto/SportsGrid) (PRNewswire)

Greg began his career in the events world with Reed Exhibitions in 1997. During his vast 17 years with Reed, Greg was responsible for a wide portfolio of events and oversight of Business Development. Greg's myriad of successes include the creation of New York Comic Con (the largest pop culture fan convention in North America), the acquisition and rapid expansion of Penny Arcade Expo, the development and launching of Reed Fashion portfolio, as well as overseeing a large portfolio of leading B2B events including G2E.

In 2014, he founded LeftField Media, a company dedicated to crafting unique and immersive fan-based event experiences including Anime NYC, Awesome Con and Rose City Comic Con. LeftField Media was acquired by Clarion Events in 2017 and Greg assumed the role of CEO at Clarion Events North America, one of the fastest-growing event businesses in the industry. Clarion Events is owned by the world's largest asset management firm Blackstone.

While still maintaining the role of CEO for Clarion Events North America, Greg oversees the continued expansion of the business with his focus on innovative concepts and the opportunities to challenge the status quo of the diverse portfolio. Clarion North America has leading live events and media properties in Gaming, Energy, Insurance & Marketing Technologies, Fire & Rescue, Gift & Souvenir, Fashion, Retail, and hosted buyer conferences.

"I'm excited to join the board of SportsGrid and contribute to the company's growth and success in this dynamic industry," said Greg Topalian. "I believe that the convergence of sports, media, and technology is an incredible opportunity, and I look forward to working with the SportsGrid team to shape the future of sports entertainment and lead the way in delivering unforgettable fan experiences."

SportsGrid's CEO, Jeremy Stein, expressed his enthusiasm about Greg's appointment, stating, "Greg's impressive career and innovative thinking make him an exceptional addition to our board. His expertise in event creation and passion for delivering exceptional fan experiences align perfectly with our vision for the future of sports content and engagement."

With Greg Topalian joining the Board of Directors and leading fan experiences, SportsGrid is poised to further expand its presence in the sports media and entertainment space and continue delivering cutting-edge content and unforgettable experiences to sports enthusiasts worldwide.

About SportsGrid, Inc.

SportsGrid, Inc. is a multimedia content and technology company providing digital innovative solutions for the convergence of sports content, gaming, and NextGen interactive video technology. The SportsGrid multimedia destinations include SportsGrid FAST Video Network, SportsGrid Radio Network, SportsGrid.com, mobile applications, and SportsGrid Studios. SportsGrid intelligence and data are provided by Sportradar featuring the seamless integration of their real-time comprehensive data feeds and content solutions. For more information, please visit sportsgrid.com.

SportsGrid Contact:

Charles Theiss

charles@sportsgrid.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SportsGrid