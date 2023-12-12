Escape to Montana's Pristine Slopes: Pure Powder, Fewer Crowds

Avoid the Lift Lines and Embrace the Winter Wonderland at Montana's Diverse Ski Areas

HELENA, Mont., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestled within the heart of the Rocky Mountains, Montana offers an array of skiing and snowboarding options that cater to every winter enthusiast's dreams. But what sets Montana apart is visitors won't encounter those long lift lines that can dampen any ski trip. Whether you choose to stay at one of our world-class resorts or opt for a versatile basecamp approach, you'll be greeted by a remarkable expanse of skiable terrain, offering more acres per skier than anywhere else in the United States. Arrive by day and be on the slopes by noon, then unwind with a plethora of après-ski options as you plan your next day's adventure. From intimate family-owned hills boasting pristine powder and quick lifts to expansive resorts featuring some of the nation's premier skiing and snowboarding experiences, Montana's ski areas and resorts promise a winter adventure like no other.

Showdown, Neihart

Showdown is Montana's oldest ski area and has been home to magnificent all-natural snow for over 85 years. Located in the heart of the Little Belt Mountains, Showdown will make visitors feel like they are one of the locals. Showdown is a great mountain for all skill levels and people of all ages. Visitors can take advantage of the other winter activities in the area, and will have the choice of several lodging options, from cozy cabins to luxury lodges.

Big Sky Resort, Big Sky

2023 marks the 50th anniversary of Montana's iconic Big Sky Resort. With an average of over 400 inches of snowfall each year, this ski destination is an unparalleled winter wonderland. Big Sky Resort has a vast 5,850+ skiable acres, featuring an awe-inspiring 4,350 vertical feet. Here, the luxury of small to non-existent lift lines ensures an uninterrupted alpine experience. Whether you're embarking on your inaugural skiing journey or consider yourself a seasoned pro, Big Sky Resort promises to gift you with a perpetual smile and indelible memories that will endure a lifetime.

Blacktail Mountain, Lakeside

Nestled above stunning Flathead Lake, Blacktail Mountain is a local gem that has captured the hearts of residents. With breathtaking views of Flathead Lake as a backdrop, skiers can expect to carve through light, dry snow on the north-facing slopes, providing an exceptional experience for all skill levels. What's more, these incredible offerings come at great rates, ensuring an affordable escape for your family. The exceptional service provided by the passionate staff will have you hooked from the moment you arrive. Montana's picturesque ski areas are inviting families to experience the very best winter adventures on the slopes.

Turner Mountain, Libby

Turner Mountain stands as the quintessential destination for skiers and snowboarders seeking an extraordinary winter experience. Boasting the finest snow conditions, this hidden gem offers wide-open slopes that beckon enthusiasts to carve their way through pristine powder. Set against a backdrop of fabulous mountain scenery, Turner Mountain ensures that every run is a visual masterpiece. What sets Turner apart is its promise of serenity and exclusivity; here, you'll find no crowds, allowing for uninterrupted enjoyment of the slopes. And the icing on the cake? Inexpensive lift tickets make this alpine paradise accessible to all. For those who yearn for the ultimate skiing adventure, Turner Mountain is the answer.

Maverick Mountain, Polaris

Hidden away in the mountains of Southwest Montana, you'll find Maverick Mountain, one of Montana's best-kept secrets – and that means you'll find a lot of untouched powder. Maverick offers 24 trails covering 455 acres, providing great skiing for every level of skier. Aside from the 8,500+ peak and plenty of challenging terrain to test the nerves, Maverick offers incredible views and scenery, while holding true to the non-commercial feel of a less crowded ski area. After your mountain fun, be sure to swing by the lodge for a hot chocolate or a cold beer and some food at the famed Thunder Bar. Maverick Mountain is open from December to April.

