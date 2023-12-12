CathVision Unveils ECGenius 3.1 To Improve Workflows and Optimize EGM AI Analyses

Software Release Affirms CathVision's Dedication to Advancing Data-Driven Clinical Diagnosis and Treatment

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CathVision, a medical technology company developing innovative electrophysiology solutions designed to enhance clinical decision making in the EP lab, today announced the launch of ECGenius 3.1, an advanced version of the ECGenius™ System software. The new version improves workflow and streamlines processes to accelerate adoption as electrophysiologists integrate AI analyses into the EP lab, increasing the demand for high-quality signal data.1

ECGenius 3.1 delivers several new and enhanced features to provide an improved user experience throughout, including:

Advanced trigger function with automatic calipers for precise local activation analyses

Enhanced comparison functionality featuring pre-sized multiple windows for virtually effortless electrogram comparisons

Increased display sweep speed of up to 800 mm/s to help identify crucial EGM details

Expanded and improved connectivity with RF generators and large monitor displays

The release of ECGenius 3.1 follows the Q3 launch of the PVI Analyzer™ and Signal Complexity™ algorithms. These algorithms are part of the CARDIALYTICS™ suite of artificial intelligence-powered analytics integrated into the ECGenius System, making it the only EP recording system with an AI algorithm to facilitate electrogram interpretation and deliver unprecedented levels of intelligent, automated analyses designed to help physicians improve ablation outcomes in complex atrial arrhythmia procedures by measuring the success of cardiac ablation.2

"The enhanced features and overall clinical maturity of ECGenius 3.1 clearly demonstrate this state-of-the-art EP recording system will provide advanced clinical utility to the broader EP community throughout the US," said Dr. Larry Chinitz, Director of Electrophysiology at NYU Langone Health. "EPs are looking for opportunities to take our work to a higher level, and there is no other recording system better positioned to help us do that. We now have the technology to replace outdated systems."

"These consecutive, major software launches highlight CathVision's considerable momentum and our expertise in developing software features that streamline procedure workflows and enhance the physician experience," said Mads Matthiesen, CEO, CathVision. "EPs are eager to access better quality signal data. ECGenius 3.1 makes the workflow transition seamless and strengthens our leadership position in equipping electrophysiologists with the technology necessary to elevate patient outcomes."

ECGenius System is CathVision's innovative EP recording technology and proprietary hardware amplifier that acquires high-fidelity, low-noise cardiac electrograms to help electrophysiologists improve the diagnosis and treatment of complex atrial arrhythmias, including AF. Unlike traditional EP recording systems that often capture electrogram signals marred by noise and artifact, ECGenius delivers a necessary evolution in the quality of intracardiac and ECG signal acquisition, the accuracy of electrogram interpretation, and the advancement of therapy support. With exceptional data from the ECGenius System, intelligent automated analyses can effectively enable physicians to confirm the success of ablation efforts.

About CathVision

CathVision is a medical technology company that develops electrophysiology solutions centered around an innovative EP recording system and AI algorithm platform – the ECGenius System with CARDIALYTICS. Committed to empowering physicians to make more informed clinical decisions in the EP lab, CathVision is redefining the necessity of exceptional cardiac electrical signals to diagnose, characterize, and treat the most common heart rhythm disorders. CathVision was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denmark with a U.S. office in Minnesota.

1 ECGenius System is cleared for sale in the US. Not approved for sale in the rest of the world.

2 PVI Analyzer and Signal Complexity are cleared for sale in the US. Not approved for sale in the rest of the world.

