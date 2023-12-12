ADAMEVE.COM ASKS "SHOULD MIXED RACE MARRIAGE BE RECOGNIZED BY THE CHURCH AND STATE?"

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve and adameve.com, America's most trusted source for adult products, are never shy when it comes to the current sexual culture in our country. This month, the company surveyed over 1000 people, asking if mixed race marriage should be recognized by the church and state. And the responses may surprise you.

While almost 84% of the respondents agreed that mixed race marriage should be recognized both religiously and legally, an additional 6% agreed, but with certain restrictions imposed. Just over 5% of those polled said mixed race marriage should not be recognized by church and state, and an additional 5% weren't sure.

While overall acceptance of interracial marriage has increased since it was legalized 56 years ago, mixed race couples still face biases and challenges in an increasingly divided America.

"The latest research shows that 19% of current marriages involve spouses from different racial or ethnic groups," says Dr. Jenni Skyler, PhD, LMFT, CST, and resident sexologist at Adam & Eve. "Sadly, mixed race marriages face more obstacles than same race marriages. Ultimately, it's no one's business who someone loves or chooses to spend their life with."

The web-based survey, conducted by an independent third party survey company, of over 1,000 American adults age 18 and up, was sponsored by Adam & Eve to study sexual preferences and practices.

