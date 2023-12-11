Yolanda Edrington is announced as the new Chief Executive Officer of Respect Together

Longtime Harrisburg local and community activist takes the helm of leading national anti-violence organization based in Central PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. , Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Respect Together, formerly the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape, has announced Yolanda Edrington will step in as CEO of one of the longest- standing anti-sexual violence organizations in the country. Edrington will replace CEO Karen Baker on December 18, as Baker will retire after over two decades as a leader in the statewide and national nonprofit.

For the past six years, Edrington has served as the Chief Operating Officer and Director of Respect Together's national division, the National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC). She brings over two decades of professional experience in leadership, human services, and health promotion.

"This is a momentous time in the nearly 50-year history of Respect Together," said Board President Mary Onama. "Yolanda Edrington's visionary leadership has advanced the organization's internal and external partnerships. We cannot wait to see her lead Respect Together into its next phase of growth in our mission to disrupt the driving forces behind sexual violence to create and uphold safe, equitable communities."

During her time as COO, Edrington has led with a commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging, striving to build trust and respect in the workplace and fostering a positive and productive organizational culture. She's expanded funding partnerships for NSVRC and, as Managing Director of RALIANCE, Edrington worked alongside Fortune 500 companies like Uber, Lyft, and the NFL. She has also served as a member of the Match Group Advisory Council and Boys and Girls Club of America National Child & Club Safety Task Force, advocating for safer platforms and communities.

"It is such an honor to be taking the helm at Respect Together and carrying on the legacy of Karen Baker, whose mentorship and support have been unwavering throughout my time here," Edrington said. "I am truly grateful for the opportunity to lead such a passionate and dedicated team in developing the strategy and vision for our next 50 years."

Edrington was selected by the Respect Together Board of Directors following a national search alongside Pittsburgh-based search firm, Nonprofit Talent.

Her extensive track record of personal and professional work for social change in the central PA region includes serving at Hamilton Health Center, Alder Health Services, Historic Harrisburg Association, and Greater Harrisburg Area NAACP. She has also served as Vice President of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Harrisburg chapter.

Edrington is a proud Harrisburg native and graduate of Harrisburg High School and Harrisburg Area Community College. She received her B.S. in Applied Psychology at Albright College.

ABOUT RESPECT TOGETHER

Together with its main divisions, the National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC) and the Pennsylvania Coalition to Advance Respect (PCAR), Respect Together supports survivors, promotes research, identifies best practices, and shapes public policy. Our mission is to disrupt inequity and mobilize service providers, communities, and leaders to create and uphold safe, equitable communities with a culture of respect for all people. Learn more: www.respecttogether.org

