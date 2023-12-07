Kress continues to revolutionize OPE market; introduces 30+ new products

Kress unveiled expanded product lineup at Equip 2023, looks ahead to strong growth in 2024.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kress, leading the transition of professional landscapers from gas to battery, is adding more than 30 new products to its lineup. At Equip 2022, Kress introduced its revolutionary 8-minute CyberSystem offering higher power output, longer life spans, no downtime and the ability to charge on-the-go in just eight minutes. As part of its initial North American launch, Kress also introduced powerful commercial and prosumer-grade tools. Now Kress is launching additional products to bolster its current lineup, including new commercial-grade handheld tools, batteries and accessories.

"Our launch at Equip 2022 underscored Kress as a manufacturer in the commercial OPE industry, and many people wondered if we'd even exist at Equip 2023," said Michael Jones, president and CEO of Kress North America. "This year we proved that Kress is here to stay and we are diligently expanding our product offering while continuing to innovate new and better solutions for professional landscapers."

The expanded Kress Commercial lineup contains new 60V commercial batteries, 60V commercial equipment and accessories.

Kress Commercial 60V items launching in 2024 include:

Powerful 41N Backpack Blower

Bike Handle Trimmer

Curved Shaft Edger

Lightweight Front Motor Line Trimmer

Improved, lightweight, Two-Speed 25" Hedge Trimmer

Articulating and Fixed Short Shaft Pole Hedge Trimmers with 22" blades

Articulating Long Shaft Pole Hedge Trimmer

19' Telescoping Pole Saw

Top Handle Chainsaw

16" Commercial Chainsaw

16.5" Commercial Multi-Tool with trimmer, curved and straight edger, adjustable hedge trimmer and pole saw attachments

Kress also introduced the new 4Ah CyberPack Nano and 25Ah CyberCapsule batteries as well as battery accessories such as:

Battery belt for use with all commercial and prosumer batteries

Improved 30A battery charger

CyberTank Lite DC to DC charger

CyberCabinet for added protection against the environment

Portable 2000W Commercial Power Station for on-the-go CyberPack rapid charging

In addition to new Kress Commercial tools and accessories, Kress introduced remarkable additions to its already-impressive line of prosumer-grade products including multiple 40V 21" mowers, 20V titanium-plated 1" diameter Lopper, 60V Dual-Stage Snow Blower, and 60V Attachment-Capable Trimmer with coordinating Bristle Brush, Paddle Brush, Cultivator, Hedge Trimmer, 10" Pole Saw and Edger attachments.

All Kress tools are backed by a three-year warranty and Kress Commercial batteries and chargers are covered for six years – an industry leading offering. Since launching at Equip in 2022, more than 400 independent dealers across the U.S. and Canada have joined the Kress family. For more details about Kress products, to find a dealer near you or to get more information about becoming a Kress dealer, visit www.kress.com.

About Kress

In 1966, Kress launched a quiet revolution. While others were focused on loud, harmful combustion engines, Kress perfected clean, quiet, tough-as-nails electric tools with zero emissions. Positec Group has acquired the Kress brand in North America and positioned Kress to become a powerhouse in producing high-quality consumer-grade and professional-grade cordless equipment. Many benefits of Kress's batteries have never before been available in OPE in North America. Kress products are available at select dealer locations in the United States and Canada. Join the quiet revolution. Visit Kress.com.

