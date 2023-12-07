Dymatize and Dunkin'® Join Forces to Expand High-Performance ISO100 Protein Powder Line with New Glazed Donut Flavor

Fans can now fuel their fitness journey with an ultra-fast absorbing, high-quality protein, proving that when there's no glaze, there's no glory.

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dymatize, a leading performance nutrition brand, has teamed up with Dunkin' once again to launch a drool-worthy innovation combining the brand's science-backed, award-winning hydrolyzed whey protein isolate with the iconic taste of Dunkin's Glazed Donut. The result: ISO100 in Dunkin' Glazed Donut flavor. The new flavor offers 25 grams of ultra-fast absorbing, high-quality protein per serving helping fitness enthusiasts and Dunkin' lovers alike fuel their highest strength and fitness ambitions.

"Our consumers work overtime to meet their ambitious fitness goals. The last thing they want after a long workout is to reward their hard work with a protein powder that falls flat on flavor. That's why Dymatize is always looking for new flavors and exciting partnerships, while never sacrificing our commitment to science-backed nutrition," said Matt Echave, Associate Director at Dymatize. "Our partnership with Dunkin' underscores that commitment; the melt-in-your-mouth deliciousness and flavor of Dunkin's iconic Glazed donut plus hydrolyzed whey protein isolate, empowers our consumers to go further."

Staying true to the ISO100 legacy, the Dunkin' Glazed Donut flavor is science-backed and formulated to fuel fans further, containing 25 grams of ultra-filtered whey protein isolate with 120 calories and one gram of sugar. Each scoop is formulated for easy mixing and is loaded with 5.5 grams of muscle-building, branched-chained amino acids to provide essential nutrition for superior performance potential.

This latest flavor complements the beloved ISO100 in Dunkin' Cappuccino and Mocha Latte flavors, making it easier than ever for fans to enjoy their favorite duo of donut and coffee flavors in their workout routine. ISO100 in Dunkin' Glazed Donut flavor joins eleven other crave-crushing flavors in the ISO100 lineup with unbeatable taste and superior formulations.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Dymatize and provide our fans with another way to enjoy the iconic flavors of Dunkin' while empowering their fitness journeys," said Brian Gilbert, Vice President of Retail Business Development at Dunkin'. "This new innovation perfectly captures the time-honored Dunkin' Glazed donut, offering fans a classic flavor they will instantly recognize and savor."

Dymatize ISO100 in Dunkin' Glazed Donut flavor is available for purchase online and at select retailers nationwide. For more information about the new flavor and all Dymatize ISO100 flavors, visit www.dymatize.com/iso100.

About Dymatize

Dymatize elevates those committed to a lifetime of personal bests through sports nutrition products made with high-quality ingredients and science-backed formulas. With science as the backbone for every product, Dymatize works with researchers and scientists from around the world to ensure products support resistance-training and fitness goals. Based in Emeryville, California, and part of BellRing Brands, Inc., Dymatize manufactures all products in Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified facilities and ensures only high-quality ingredients are used. All protein powders are Informed-Choice Certified to ensure they are tested to be banned substance free. For more information about Dymatize and its products, visit www.Dymatize.com.

About BellRing Brands, Inc.

BellRing Brands, Inc. is a rapidly growing leader in the global convenient nutrition category offering ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products. Its primary brands, Dymatize® and Premier Protein®, appeal to a broad range of consumers and are distributed across a diverse network of channels including club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty and convenience. BellRing's commitment to consumers is to strive to make highly effective products that deliver best-in-class nutritionals and superior taste. For more information, visit www.bellring.com.

About Dunkin'

Dunkin', founded in 1950, is the largest coffee and donuts brand in the United States, with more than 13,200 restaurants in nearly 40 global markets. Dunkin' is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com and www.InspireBrands.com.

