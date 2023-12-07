CABOT SAINT LUCIA CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING WITH WORLD-CLASS GOLF, JAW-DROPPING NATURAL BEAUTY AND A STUNNING COLLECTION OF LUXURY REAL ESTATE OFFERINGS

Development Features Newly Opened Point Hardy Golf Club and an Array of Island-Inspired Resort Amenities

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cabot Collection, developer and operator of luxury resort and residential golf destinations, announces the grand opening of Cabot Saint Lucia , situated along one-and-a-half miles of breathtaking coastline with striking views of the Caribbean Sea. Set across one of the most dramatic sites ever selected for golf, Cabot Saint Lucia offers an unparalleled Caribbean golf experience, magnificent real estate opportunities and unique amenities on a spectacular 375-acre peninsula at the northern tip of Saint Lucia.

With cooling sea breezes, white sand beaches and exquisite ocean views from every corner of the site, Cabot Saint Lucia offers residents and guests exclusive access to amenities and experiences curated specifically for the destination. At the heart of the sprawling property lies Point Hardy Golf Club, featuring a show-stopping 18-hole Coore & Crenshaw golf course. In addition, comfort stations, a food and beverage experience, a retail shop and sports courts are currently available onsite. Additional amenities to follow include a beach club and restaurant, expansive clubhouse, luxury residences and world-class wellness and fitness facilities.

"When I first saw the land that would become Cabot Saint Lucia, I knew it was the perfect canvas to create something truly awe-inspiring," said Ben Cowan-Dewar, CEO and Co-founder of Cabot. "Opening Cabot Saint Lucia and Point Hardy Golf Club has been a dream come true, and I am honoured to work alongside the dedicated, creative and talented team whose vision and hard work brought us here today."

Golf:

Perched above the Atlantic Ocean and designed to blend seamlessly with the unique topography of the magnificent Saint Lucian landscape, Point Hardy Golf Club is the crown jewel of the site. Renowned golf course architects Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw's first Caribbean course is a masterpiece, winding through lush terrain, over rocky cliffs jutting into the ocean, and along meandering valleys and sandy beaches. With nine holes playing along the ocean and every hole showcasing mesmerizing views, the course capitalizes on natural beauty and playability at every turn. The closing stretch at Point Hardy embodies the pinnacle of drama: heroic holes in a jaw-dropping setting, with forced carries over jagged rocks and crashing waves on each of the final four holes. Special attention was placed on preserving the local habitat by transplanting existing cacti and native grasses.

Recently featured as the cover star of GOLF Magazine's November/December issue, the course debuted as No. 76 in GOLF Magazine's coveted "Top 100 Courses in the World'' ranking. Point Hardy Golf Club is the first course in Saint Lucia to make the prestigious list and the highest ranked original design among the new courses on the list.

"It's very possible that Cabot Saint Lucia is the most visually stunning piece of land we have ever worked with," said Bill Coore, co-principal of Coore & Crenshaw. "It was a privilege to work with the Cabot team on this one-of-a-kind site, and I'm incredibly proud of what we've accomplished. This project was truly a labor of love, and the initial feedback on this enchanting property as one of the world's most sought-after golf destinations is very special to Ben and me."

Real Estate and Design:

Real estate opportunities at Cabot Saint Lucia range from turnkey residences to expansive, customizable single-family homes, hilltop lots and beachfront living opportunities across seven unique neighborhoods. The landscape features tropical hillsides, sweeping meadows and coastal promontories along with striking elevation changes. Homes hug the natural contours of the land, with building materials chosen for their organic style and ecological sensitivity. Designed to embrace the spectacular natural scenery, open-concept interiors are bright and breezy, complemented by plentiful outdoor living spaces to enjoy the peaceful Caribbean environment year-round.

To date, Cabot Saint Lucia has sold over $160 million in real estate sales, swiftly selling out of its Phase One offerings and much of Phase Two, priced from $2 million to $11 million. Cabot recently unveiled its latest real estate for sale, the four-bedroom Horizon Villas. The move-in ready residences stand perfectly positioned atop one of the site's highest points at the heart of the property, with stunning views of Cas en Bas Bay and the majestic topography of the Saint Lucian coastline. With three bedrooms in the center of each villa and a fourth bedroom located in a private, detached casita, the experience seamlessly blends indoor-outdoor living and provides the perfect balance of connection and privacy. The main living space features an open concept kitchen, media room, living and dining area that spills out to an expansive patio featuring an outdoor lounge, infinity-edge plunge pool and picturesque views. Pricing will begin at $5.6 million USD and the first of the Horizon Villas is estimated for completion in December 2025.

Amenities:

Fitness amenities cater to family members of all ages and include two meticulously maintained Har-Tru tennis courts, two clay tennis courts, four pickleball courts, padel courts and basketball courts. The beach experience promises a delightful treat with a wood-fired pizza truck curated by Cabot's Michelin starred Executive Chef Esther Ha, offering a menu of local, ocean-inspired culinary creations. Future amenities such as the Beach Club will include a series of restaurants and lounges for toes-in-the sand, all-day dining, as well as a pool, cabanas and hammocks.

The expansive clubhouse will span three levels and feature breathtaking panoramic views. The first level will include a welcoming bar with a terrace to unwind and enjoy drinks while taking in the serene surroundings, while the second level will be home to well-appointed men's and women's changing rooms and a club restaurant. On the third level, an array of entertainment options awaits, including a games lounge, a bowling alley, golf simulators and a theater. The clubhouse is estimated to be completed in 2026. Plans for the wellness center and spa include hydro circuits, massage therapy and an array of fitness offerings and locally inspired spa treatments. The facilities will also feature a full-length lap pool and state-of-the-art gym.

Activities:

On-island adventures include hiking through the rainforest and to the iconic Pitons, birdwatching, horseback riding and embarking on unique excursions, including a mud bath, a volcano, a rum distillery tour, a chef-attended BBQ experience and a chocolate tasting tour. The Cabot Explorers program can design bespoke trips and exhilarating wind and wave adventures including snorkeling, deep-sea fishing trips, Hobie Cats, scuba certification, sailing lessons, kitesurfing, whale watching, kids' camps and trips to neighboring islands.

Rich in culture and rare in mountainous beauty, the enchanting island nation of Saint Lucia reveals 238 square miles of lush rainforests encircled by gold- and black-sand beaches—a natural playground for a lifetime of adventures. The land is born of ancient volcanoes, its most famous being the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Pitons, a pair of twin volcanic spires that are among the most recognizable landmarks in the Caribbean. The island enjoys an average year-round temperature of 83°F (27°C).

To learn more about the world-class golf, real estate and amenities at Cabot Saint Lucia, visit www.cabotsaintlucia.com .

About Cabot Saint Lucia:

Cabot Saint Lucia offers spectacular golf, jaw-dropping natural beauty, and a residential community complete with an incredible member and guest experience. The 375-acre property features a magnificent Coore & Crenshaw-designed 18-hole golf course and a stunning collection of residences ranging from townhomes and villas to expansive single-family homes and customizable beachfront lots.

About The Cabot Collection:

The Cabot Collection is a luxury developer of incomparable golf destinations. Its portfolio includes the award-winning Cabot Cape Breton in Nova Scotia, Cabot Saint Lucia in the Caribbean, Cabot Revelstoke in British Columbia, Cabot Citrus Farms in Florida, and the most recently added Cabot Highlands in Scotland. Cabot continues to build upon a legacy of excellence in golf, luxury residential offerings and boutique resort lifestyle across each unique property where owners and guests have exclusive access to destination specific experiences and an unparalleled quality of service.

