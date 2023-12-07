Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires My Plan Manager

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced that its claims and risk management solutions subsidiary, Gallagher Bassett, has acquired Adelaide, South Australia-based My Plan Manager Group Pty Ltd (My Plan Manager). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

My Plan Manager is the leading provider of plan management services to participants in Australia's National Disability Insurance Scheme. Following its founding in 2014, My Plan Manager has grown significantly to positively impact outcomes for people living with a disability. The My Plan Manager team will operate under the direction of Pete Nicholson, head of Gallagher Bassett's Australian operations.

"As a leader in supporting better outcomes for Australia's disability community, My Plan Manager shares our commitment to inclusion and represents an excellent cultural fit," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "Together, Gallagher Bassett and My Plan Manager's enhanced capabilities will serve the community through Australian government insurance schemes, provide tremendous opportunities for personal and professional growth, and deliver superior outcomes for our clients. I'd like to welcome all of our new colleagues to the growing Gallagher family of professionals, and I look forward to the positive impact this acquisition will have on our organization and all those we serve."

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

