LG ANNOUNCES SECOND SEASON OF ORIGINAL MOBILE PODCAST SERIES 'TRANSPARENT CONVERSATIONS'

In partnership with the NCAA, podcast series continues to foster engaging discussions aiming to tackle the stigma around mental health and build connections among student – athletes.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced today the return of Transparent Conversations – a traveling podcast series in partnership with the NCAA® focused on college-level student-athletes discussing mental health and wellness.

The second season of the successful program kicked off with a live recording at Vanderbilt University, which will air alongside other episodes running through the remainder of 2023. The episodes will be available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and https://www.lg.com/us/transparent-conversations. The podcast series features panelists active in the collegiate sports community including student athletes, professional coaches, and mental health and wellness experts, culminating in a final tour stop during the NCAA Women's Volleyball Championship on Dec. 12 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL.

Each episode will be hosted by Taylor Rooks, a University of Illinois alum and now prominent figure in sports and pop culture media. Rooks currently appears on Thursday Night Football, Bleacher Report and Turner Sports. The Transparent Conversations podcast series promises to be a focal point for thought-provoking dialogues that bring diverse student voices together to tackle pressing subjects, provide different perspectives and promote unity.

"LG Transparent Conversations has fostered a powerful dialog around mental health and the student athletic experience," says Rooks. "Humanity has always been a central part of my career in sports both on and off the field and I believe it's more important than ever to address the stigma around mental health and its deep roots within sports culture. I pride myself on having an open and transparent approach to sports entertainment, fostering real, actionable, and powerful dialogue with fellow industry professionals. This series will allow me to continue that, with a focus on student mental health, optimism, and the future generation of sports."

LG, a long-standing NCAA sponsor, will continue to use the partnership to propel a crucial dialogue surrounding mental health and today's challenges affecting student-athletes. Through fostering transparent and educational intergenerational discussions, LG aims to pioneer solutions and avenues for healing and comprehension. This endeavor aligns seamlessly with LG's fundamental mission and values.

Transparent Conversations is a dynamic and important podcast that empowers student communities through authentic conversations. "Mental and physical health are inseparable, and we must promote health care seeking equally for both physical and mental health symptoms and disorders," said Dr. Brian Hainline, NCAA Chief Medical Officer, during Transparent Conversations Season One.

The series is designed to shine a light on hope and optimism by offering a platform for diverse voices to be heard - embodying LG's "Life's Good " mission and dedication to creating a happier, healthier, and more positive world.

Throughout the tour, Transparent Conversations takes the power of conversation on the road while diving into an array of insight-driven topics, interactive live recording moments, student Q&As, and influencer testimonials. The topics featured this season will include:

Black Excellence in Sports

Alongside Vanderbilt men's basketball head coach and former NBA All-Star Jerry Stackhouse and Fisk University men's basketball head coach and former NBA All-Star Kenny Anderson, this episode delves into the intersection of identity and athletics while highlighting the positive impact of community support on mental health.

Building Towards Balance and Sustaining Mental Health

A dialogue around the importance of finding balance in the lives of collegiate athletes, this episode focuses on managing the demands of sports, academics, and personal well-being. Guests include Ryan Murphy, a USA Olympic Swimmer, 4x Olympic Gold Medalist, UC Berkely Swim and Dive Team Alumn; Danielle Slaton, Co-founder of Bay FC, Soccer Analyst, Olympic Medalist, and Former U.S. Women's National Team member and Santa Clara Broncos Captain; and Dr. Riley Gee, Assistant Athletic Director of Counseling and Sport Psychology at Santa Clara University and former volleyball player at UC Irvine.

Mind and Body: The Connection between Mental and Physical Health

Shedding light on the intricate relationship between mental and physical well-being with a focus on how maintaining a positive mental outlook can significantly impact healing and recovery, especially for student-athletes, the episode shares insights into the importance of mental health in sports and beyond, as the guests draw from their personal experiences and professional expertise to provide practical tips and strategies for cultivating a resilient mindset.

A New Decade in Optimism - Women in Sports

In celebration of 51 years of Title IX, this episode shines a spotlight on women in sports, exploring their rich history and opportunities for growth in the future.

"A Forbes article noted that 71% of Gen-Z consumers like it when brands make mental health a part of their marketing and messaging, so we are actively meeting them where they are - with what they care about.," said Jeannie Lee, Director of Corporate Marketing at LG Electronics USA. "Transparent Conversations Season 2 is our commitment to building more powerful connections between students, sports and health. We're aiming to create a space where listeners can hear fresh and engaging perspectives from people of all different backgrounds, encouraging them to get involved in the important and culture shaping conversations of today."

To delve deeper into Transparent Conversations and catch up on previous episodes, listeners are invited to explore the podcast channel and the microsite where they can listen to full episodes and gain additional insights about the featured guests in each episode. https://www.lg.com/us/transparent-conversations.

