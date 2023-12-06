ANTERIX TO PRESENT AT OPPENHEIMER AND NEW STREET INVESTOR CONFERENCES

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) announced today that it will present at the following investor conferences in December 2023.

Monday, December 11, 2023 , 2:20 p.m. ET: Anterix Chief Financial Officer Tim Gray will present virtually at Oppenheimer Financial's , 2:20 p.m. ET: Anterix Chief Financial Officerwill present virtually at Oppenheimer Financial's 4th Annual 5G Summit: The Revolution Continues . Anterix also will host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors during the event.

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 , 2:10 p.m. ET: Anterix President and CEO Rob Schwartz and Chief Regulatory and Communications Officer Chris Guttman-McCabe will present virtually at New Street Research/BCG's , 2:10 p.m. ET: Anterix President and CEOand Chief Regulatory and Communications Officerwill present virtually at New Street Research/BCG's Future Series Conference: The Future of Wireless, AI and Convergence . Anterix also will host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors during the event.

Live webcasts and replays of the presentations will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of Anterix's website at https://investors.anterix.com/events/default.aspx.

About Anterix

At Anterix, we partner with leading utilities and technology companies to harness the power of 900 MHz broadband for modernized grid solutions. Leading an ecosystem of more than 100 members, we offer utility-first solutions to modernize the grid and solve the challenges that utilities are facing today. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable private LTE solutions that support cutting-edge advanced communications capabilities for a cleaner, safer, and more secure energy future. To learn more and join the 900 MHz movement, please visit www.anterix.com.

