RVshare Partners with Spot2Nite to Create "All-In-One" Bookable Packages for 2024 Solar Eclipse

RVshare and Spot2Nite unite to provide premium RV camping packages for guests to immerse themselves in the celestial wonders of the 2024 solar eclipse

AUSTIN, Texas and AKRON, Ohio, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RVshare , the largest community for RV owners and renters, announces its partnership with Spot2Nite , a booking engine and online travel agency (OTA) marketplace designed specifically for campground and RV park accommodations. Ahead of the 2024 solar eclipse, the two booking platforms have launched 'All-in-One' bookable packages for celestial seekers; these packages include both a camping spot as well as a fully equipped RV that is set up ahead of the guests' arrival.

RVshare internal insights reveal a 324 percent increase in bookings for the weekend of April 8 compared to Memorial Day Weekend 2024, which is historically the kickoff to the camping season. As celestial seekers make their plans for next spring, RVshare and Spot2Nite are making the RV travel and booking process seamless – fans of the astronomical phenomenon can embrace their eclipse experience, hassle-free. The premium RV camping packages start at $749 a night and extend guests with a premium campsite reservation at one of the 180+ Spot2Nite campground locations along the path of totality; a travel trailer that sleeps up to six, made available from RVshare's inventory of over 100,000 RV rentals, is also included.

Ranging from Texas to Maine, guests will be able to choose their preferred campground that will be outfitted with an RV rental from the area. These elevated packages feature access to full hookups including power, water and waste servicing, as well as fresh linens, bedding, towels and other amenities in their selected RVs. Additionally provided is parking for one vehicle at the designated campsite location, along with additional campground amenities, varying by location.

Travelers can now amplify their eclipse-viewing experience without having to sacrifice the typical comforts of home. According to RVshare's 2024 Travel Trend Report , the 2024 solar eclipse is drawing a crowd and casting quite the shadow on the travel landscape. Survey insights reveal that 78 percent of Americans are planning to view the eclipse this coming April, and 53 percent are considering traveling to do so. Over half of travelers also claimed that they are very likely to rent an RV for a long weekend to experience a rare natural event, which RVshare and Spot2Nite's packages can help to achieve.

All reservations can be made through Spot2Nite, where renters can browse along the eclipse path, filter by location, select a campground of their choice, and book their spot and accompanying RV all in one simple booking experience.

To access these packages, please visit spot2nite.com/eclipsepackages , and for an RV guide for the Solar Eclipse, please visit rvshare.com/solar-eclipse-2024.

About Spot2Nite

Spot2Nite is an innovative mobile app and website founded by a family of avid RVers to provide a centralized marketplace through which outdoor enthusiasts can discover and instantly book camping reservations across North America. A growing catalog of over 100,000 RV spots, lodging, tent camping and glamping accommodations, along with over 200 search filters, ensures every style of camper can find their perfect spot on Spot2Nite. For more information, visit spot2nite.com .

About RVshare

RVshare is the largest online community for RV renters and owners with a diverse selection of vehicles for rent across the US, ranging from luxury motorhomes to cozy camper vans. On RVshare you'll find vehicles that can accommodate any outdoor adventure, whether it's a weekend of camping or a cross-country tour of national parks. Hit the road yourself or plan for a campsite delivery to experience the unbridled freedom of RV travel. With more than 4 million nights of sleeping under the stars booked, families and groups can experience a one-of-a-kind trip and create memories that will last a lifetime. For more information, visit rvshare.com, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @rvshare.

