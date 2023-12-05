NorthShore - Edward-Elmhurst Health is Now Endeavor Health

EVANSTON, Ill., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health today revealed the name and unified brand for its newly combined health system: Endeavor Health℠. This announcement marks an exciting milestone following the merger between NorthShore University HealthSystem (NorthShore), including Swedish Hospital and Northwest Community Healthcare and Edward-Elmhurst Health, creating the third largest health system in Illinois serving an area of 4.2 million residents.

"Both inspirational and aspirational, Endeavor Health embodies our mission to help everyone in our communities be their best," said J.P. Gallagher, President and Chief Executive Officer, Endeavor Health. "Together, our 27,000-plus team members, as part of one team, are driven by our commitment – our Endeavor – to set a new standard for healthcare by delivering a truly personal patient experience combined with seamless access to pioneering, world-class care. As a health system based in our communities, we believe this is not only a point of differentiation for us now, but a North Star for what healthcare can and should be in the future."

Endeavor Health is privileged to serve more than 1.3 million patients across Chicagoland, providing access to more than 7,100 expert physicians and advanced practice providers across more than 300 sites of care including eight Magnet-designated, award-winning acute care hospitals: Edward (Naperville), Elmhurst, Evanston, Glenbrook (Glenview), Highland Park, Northwest Community (Arlington Heights), Skokie and Swedish (Chicago) and Linden Oaks Behavioral Health Hospital. All hospitals will retain their names and will join with all outpatient and corporate locations, as well as the health system's single integrated medical group and clinically integrated network under the Endeavor Health brand.

Patients will continue to receive the expert care and high-quality services they do today, delivered by the providers they know and trust while benefiting from broader access to specialties and sub-specialties, seamlessly connected throughout the system. Endeavor Health is proud to be home to the third-largest largest medical group in Illinois, as well as five Clinical Institutes, including Cardiovascular, Primary Care, Cancer and the nationally ranked Neurosciences and Orthopaedic & Spine Institutes. With an unyielding focus on transforming care delivery, Endeavor Health also serves as a leading hub for research and innovation with more than 550 active clinical trials and the nation's largest primary care-embedded clinical genomics program.

Advancing the health, wellbeing and economic security of the communities it serves will be an enduring focus for Endeavor Health. To date, the system has awarded more than $10.6 million to more than 30 community-based partnerships through its Community Investment Funds. These funds were first established when NorthShore and Edward-Elmhurst Health came together, with the next round of recipients to be announced in January.

Branded channels and communications, including websites, signage, uniforms and more will transition over the coming months, culminating in a new brand advertising campaign in the first quarter of 2024. Patients, partners and community members will also begin receiving updates and information from Endeavor Health, as well as opportunities to learn more about the expert care, convenient services and many health and wellness resources available to them.

