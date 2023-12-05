Apixio Earns Prestigious Frost & Sullivan Technology Innovation Leadership Award for 2023 Excellence in Healthcare Payer Analytics

Apixio's Connected Care Platform receives recognition for empowering organizations to harness AI and advanced technology to improve healthcare operations and outcomes.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apixio, a leading healthcare data and analytics company, today announced that its Connected Care Platform earned the Frost & Sullivan 2023 Technology Innovation Leadership Award in the North American Healthcare Payer Analytics Industry. This marks Apixio's second consecutive award from Frost & Sullivan, underscoring its continued excellence and innovation in leveraging technology to enable healthcare's shift toward value-based reimbursement models.

"We are honored to once again be recognized by Frost & Sullivan"

In Frost & Sullivan's overview report, analyst Manuel Albornoz stated, "by masterfully balancing technological innovation with healthcare workflows and patient impact, Apixio cements its position as an industry leader. The company drives tangible improvements in healthcare operations and outcomes through an impressive, innovative problem-solving approach."

The in-depth evaluation featured a detailed analysis of how the company leverages technology with a commitment to innovation, creativity, proven efficiency, commercialization success, and application breadth. Frost & Sullivan measured Apixio's business impact and financial performance, as well as customer acquisition, growth potential, human capital, and operational efficiency. After assessing Apixio and other nominees in the North American Healthcare Payer Analytics Industry, Frost & Sullivan named Apixio the 2023 Technology Innovation Leadership Award recipient.

As noted in the report, Apixio's "outstanding solution suite" encompasses risk adjustment, payment integrity, health data management, and AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS) capabilities. Innovations highlighted in the report include:

Risk Adjustment : Industry-leading AI-powered risk adjustment coding and auditing solutions help teams scale across retrospective, prospective, and concurrent programs to capture a complete, accurate picture of patient health conditions.

Payment Integrity : Market-leading pre-pay payment integrity solutions for complex claims empower health plans to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and transparency with flexible engagement models to gain control over cost containment programs.

Health Data Management : Secure medical chart retrieval and intelligent chart management solutions empower organizations to securely harmonize medical charts enterprise-wide, driving efficiency and cost savings across teams and departments.

AI-as-a-Service: Deliver actionable insights derived from industry-leading models within clinical and administrative workflows, enabling payers to unlock more value from their data with proven technology.

Apixio's June 2023 merger with ClaimLogiq expanded Apixio's solutions, enhancing conversations with potential customers interested in leveraging AI for payment integrity.

"Apixio's secure data infrastructure that integrates cutting-edge artificial intelligence with proprietary healthcare data advances the shift to outcomes-based reimbursement models by ensuring payment accuracy, lowering costs, and improving care delivery," said Albornoz.

"We are honored to once again be recognized by Frost & Sullivan," said Sachin Patel, CEO of Apixio. "Health plans and providers continue to employ innovative solutions that improve administrative, clinical, and payment processes to support resiliency, as reimbursement becomes tied to patient outcomes. Apixio is fully dedicated to supporting these organizations on their journey via our technology-led solutions. We empower health plans and providers to unlock invaluable data and gain trusted insights that accelerate the transition to value-based care."

For more information about Apixio's award-winning AI-driven solutions, read the Frost & Sullivan report.

About Apixio

Apixio is the Connected Care Platform at the intersection of health plans and providers. Our AI technology and flexible services power risk adjustment, payment integrity, and care delivery programs using centralized patient health profiles, data-driven insights, and seamless workflows. Healthcare organizations can streamline operations, ensure accurate payment, and uncover critical patient insights—building a resilient foundation for success as the industry moves toward value-based reimbursement models. Visit apixio.com to learn more.

