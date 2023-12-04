Peter J. Rooney and James Z. Fang Join Cahill's New York Office as M&A and Corporate Advisory Partners

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP announced today that Peter J. Rooney and James Z. Fang have joined the firm as partners in the M&A and Corporate Advisory practice.

Mr. Rooney and Mr. Fang focus their practice on advising U.S. and multinational corporations and private equity firms in connection with mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, joint ventures, investments, strategic collaborations and general aspects of corporate law and public company practice. They represent clients across a wide range of industries, including food and beverage, financial services, real estate and healthcare. Peter has over 30 years' experience and Jimmy has over 14 years' experience as M&A attorneys.

"We are excited to welcome Peter and Jimmy to our partnership," said Herb Washer, Co-Chair of Cahill's Executive Committee. "Their impressive experience, skillsets and client relationships will significantly bolster the firm's capabilities and strongly complement our growth strategy in the M&A arena in 2024 and beyond."

Corporate partner and Executive Committee member, Adam Dworkin, said "Peter and Jimmy are exceptional lawyers and they will be tremendous additions to the firm's M&A and Corporate Advisory practice."

"I'm excited to work closely with them and welcome them to our M&A team. They are fantastic additions," said Helene Banks, chair of the firm's M&A and Corporate Advisory practice.

Mr. Fang added, "I am thrilled to join Cahill's market-leading corporate group and look forward to working closely with the firm's clients, while contributing to the continued growth and success of its M&A practice."

"Cahill's reputation for corporate prowess is unmatched – I am excited to join this talented group of lawyers and to hit the ground running just as the market for M&A transactions is poised to expand," said Mr. Rooney.

Mr. Rooney received his J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Law School and his B.A. from Amherst College. Mr. Fang received his J.D. from Fordham University School of Law and his B.S. from Cornell University.

About Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP

Cahill is among the most successful law firms in the world. With a history of legal innovation dating back to the firm's founding in 1919, Cahill is trusted by market-leading financial institutions, companies and their boards to manage significant corporate transactions, litigation and regulatory matters. Based in New York, Cahill also has offices in London and Washington, D.C.

