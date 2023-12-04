J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery Invites You to Give the Gift of Personalized Bourbon

More Barrels Added to Digital Custom Experience

FRANKFORT, Ky., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There's still time to play Santa Claus and give your favorite bourbon lover their own personalized bottle of bourbon from J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery. Due to the overwhelming success of the online digital program, more bourbon barrels have been added to the experience.

The online J. Mattingly 1845 Holiday Custom Bourbon Experience allows customers to select their favorite mash bill from hundreds of "Double-Staved" proprietary barrels selected by the Mattingly team of blenders, choose their bottle, label, closure (including wax colors of red, green silver or gold) and their own personal name for their creation.

"We launched the online custom bourbon experience last month and have seen such great interest in creating unique, personalized bottles for holiday gift giving that we've added more barrels to the program, so everyone can play Santa Claus this season," said Andrew Varga, managing partner for J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery. "Whether it's for corporate gifts, for loved ones, or for the hard-to-buy-for folks on your shopping list, a custom bottle of Kentucky bourbon is sure to be at the top of everyone's favorite gift to receive. And if you'd like for them to customize themselves, we have gift cards and boxes so they can create their own bottle after this exciting gift is opened!"

The digital J. Mattingly 1845 Holiday Custom Bourbon Experience is available online at jmattingly1845.com , and all orders placed by Dec. 10 will arrive by Dec. 24 (shipping exclusions apply for some U.S. states). Orders placed after Dec. 10 will be filled and shipped out as soon as possible but not guaranteed prior to December 24. An option to have a gift box and branded card is available to ensure a memento can be wrapped for gift giving.

The J. Mattingly Holiday Custom Bourbon Experience is available online through Dec. 24 and in person at the Distillery in Frankfort Monday-Saturday from 8:30-5:00 throughout the year (reservations are requested for the in-person experience but walk ins welcome when open spots avaialable). Gift cards are available for the in-person and online experience. Prices for the custom bottles start at $155 for a 750 mL bottle.

About J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery

The Mattingly family has been synonymous with distilling in Kentucky for more than two centuries, starting in 1845 with John Graves Mattingly's first distillery in Marion County, Kentucky, Registered Distillery #2. Many historians today believe his distillery was the first registered distillery in Kentucky.

In 2010 Jeff Mattingly took up the family mantle and started his own craft bourbon business. Today, Jeff's son Cameron has joined the team as Vice President of Production, continuing the legacy into the latest generation for J. Mattingly Distillery 1845 in Frankfort, Kentucky. For more information about J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery visit www.JMattingly1845.com.

