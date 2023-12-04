Caelux Named 2023 Green Company of the Year by Business Intelligence Group

Caelux Earns Recognition for Advancing Innovative Perovskite Solar Technology and Pioneering Sustainable Energy Solutions

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caelux , a pioneer in utilizing perovskites to make solar energy more powerful and cost-effective, announced today that the company has received the Business Intelligence Group's 2023 Green Company of the Year BIG Award for Business .

The effects of human-caused climate change are deeply felt and worsening across the globe. Recent years have seen a dramatic shift towards sustainable energy solutions. One year after President Biden signed it into law, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) continues to be a catalyst for an impactful national response to the climate issue. According to The Fifth National Climate Assessment , "wind and solar energy costs dropped 70% and 90%, respectively, over the last decade, while 80% of new generation capacity in 2020 came from renewable sources."

Caelux recognizes the complexity of the climate challenge and believes that a collaborative, global effort involving input from government, local communities, and the private sector is needed to combat these issues. A leader in perovskite technology, Caelux is actively working to make solar more cost-effective and powerful . By manufacturing domestically, Caelux is fostering green job growth and contributing to the local economy through innovative workforce development initiatives in the greater Los Angeles area. Caelux pioneers innovative photovoltaic technologies and champions future-state solutions like hydrogen and direct air capture, all aimed at creating a more sustainable world.

"In the face of the global climate crisis, we are honored to receive this award that acknowledges our commitment to environmental responsibility and innovation," said Scott Graybeal, CEO of Caelux. "As we celebrate this achievement going into the new year, we're excited to bring our innovative perovskite technology to market and contribute to a more sustainable world and future."

"In the spirit of achievement and excellence, we congratulate Caelux on their outstanding success in 2023. Their victory exemplifies the highest standards of innovation and business acumen," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. "Kudos to the winners who demonstrate unparalleled excellence, collectively shaping the future of business. May this recognition inspire continued greatness in the years to come."

To learn more about Caelux, visit https://caelux.com .

About Caelux

Caelux 's proprietary technologies improve the performance of any new crystalline silicon module, making solar energy more powerful and cost-effective. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, Caelux is at the forefront of the emerging science of perovskites, a special class of nanomaterials. Its flagship product, Caelux™ One, is an innovative product that integrates seamlessly into existing PV module manufacturing processes, boosting performance, reducing installed costs, and accelerating the proliferation of solar. For more information, visit www.caelux.com or connect on LinkedIn or Twitter .

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

View original content:

SOURCE Caelux Corporation