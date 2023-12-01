Mopar Shares Holiday Gift Ideas for Auto Enthusiasts

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Holiday shoppers searching for a perfect gift for that special automotive enthusiast can look to Mopar for a wide selection of memorable, holiday-themed apparel and merchandise this season. From the newly designed ugly holiday sweater to vintage muscle car tree ornaments to branded traveler mug sets, gift-giving this season just got easier.

"Mopar is a brand name that true auto enthusiasts around the world have recognized for more than 85 years," said Mike Koval, Jr., senior vice president, head of Mopar North America. "Savvy holiday shoppers will love our Mopar-branded apparel, lifestyle or holiday-themed items to put a smile on the face of any enthusiast."

Below are some holiday gift ideas from Mopar. Online pricing is noted. Between December 1 and December 31 on orders of more than $99, shoppers can receive free shipping within the continental U.S. by using code DECRE23. Shoppers are encouraged to order early for the best selection as supplies are limited.

Ugly Holiday Sweater ($99.95)

Unisex Mopar blue-and-white crewneck "ugly" sweater provides warm comfort and style for various holiday gatherings and features the Mopar Omega M stacked logo integrated into a custom print design. Size range: Small-2XL

Holiday Hoodie ($59.95)

Show off a 1966 Dodge Charger in a winter setting on the unisex long-sleeve pullover hoodie. Available in black. Size range: Small-3XL

Ugly Holiday Sweatshirt ($49.95)

Large Mopar Omega M stacked logo is front and center on the unisex Mopar blue-and-white long-sleeve crewneck sweatshirt, made with comfortable material for a relaxed fit. Size range: Small-3XL

Holiday Jersey Lounge Pants ($44.95)

Lounge around in stylish comfort with unisex multi-color lightweight jersey pants carrying Mopar and HEMI® branding with white Christmas trees in custom step and repeat pattern. Size range: Small-3XL

Long-sleeve T-shirt ($27.95)

White cotton unisex long-sleeve T-shirt proudly shows the Mopar Omega M stacked logo front and center across the chest. Size range: Small-3XL

1970 Plymouth HEMI Cuda Hallmark Keepsake Ornament ($12.95)

Bring muscle car performance to your holiday décor with a miniature 1970 Plymouth HEMI Cuda ornament that's made from metal and has wheels that turn.

Light-up Glass Ornament With Snowflakes ($11.95)

Light up your holidays with a Mopar glass ornament with a laser-etched snowflake design that allows color-changing light to highlight the details.

Custom Metal Ornament ($13.95)

A limited-edition custom Mopar metal ornament will be the finishing touch to any enthusiast's holiday decor.

16-ounce Tumbler With Cork Base ($29.95)

Sip your favorite beverage during the holidays from a Mopar 16-ounce thermal-lined mug with a synthetic cork bottom.

Sherpa-lined Throw ($79.95)

Get cozy with a micro-polyester, sherpa-lined, 50-by-60-inch throw with a custom Mopar Omega M stacked logo in step and repeat print throughout.

Set of Four 12-ounce Traveler Mugs ($109.95)

Four blue stainless-steel 12-ounce traveler mugs carry the Mopar Omega M stacked logo and keep hot beverages hot and cold beverages cold. The set comes in a custom gift box with a bow and Mopar logo on the box top.

* Free shipping offer is not available outside continental U.S. Not valid with any other shipping or discount offers. Not valid on previous purchases. Product selections may vary and are subject to availability. Gift cards not eligible for use with offer.

Mopar

Mopar is the global name for Stellantis genuine parts and authentic accessories.

A simple combination of the words MOtor and PARts, Mopar offers exceptional service, parts and customer-care. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, Mopar has evolved over more than 85 years to represent both complete vehicle care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era with performance parts to enhance speed and handling for both on-road and racing use. Later, Mopar expanded to include technical service and customer support, and today integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

Complete information on Mopar is available at www.mopar.com and the newly redesigned Mopar blog at www.blog.mopar.com. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

