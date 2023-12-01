Kichler Lighting Unveils Innovative Smart Control Transformer, Automating Landscape Lighting from the Palm of Your Hand

Simplified Approach Offers Freedom and Flexibility to both Contractors and Homeowners

SOLON, Ohio, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kichler Lighting LLC, a leader in innovative lighting and ceiling fans, expands its successful smart product family with the launch of its latest offering – the Smart Control Transformer 300W. Providing ease of installation and application, the Smart Control Transformer 300W can be used alone or paired with Kichler's Smart Control Timer and is compatible with other low-voltage landscape lighting. It gives customers the freedom to schedule and control lighting right from their smart device with the Kichler Connects™ app.

"Our Smart Control Transformer will let the customer's voice do the work, illuminating their home from absolutely anywhere, whether they are using Amazon®, Alexa®, or Google Home®," says Kichler's Director of Landscape, Scott Pesta. "We give contractors and homeowners alike the freedom to monitor and program their landscape lighting right from the palm of their hand."

The Smart Control Transformer provides the flexibility to design and schedule up to three separate lighting zones where customers can customize and control the landscape areas they want to illuminate. Users can also connect to multiple smart transformers and/or smart timers for more zoning options. For easy troubleshooting, installers can monitor electrical load by zone and automatic fault detection through the Kichler Connects™ app.

"We are dedicated to providing practical, innovative and user-friendly landscape product solutions to our customers," noted Pesta. "Whether it's for convenience, security or aesthetics, with the Smart Control Transformer, we're making it easier for homeowners to light their exterior spaces based on their needs."

The Smart Control Transformer uses Wi-Fi® connectivity and astronomical timing functionality. Additional features include angled terminal blocks for easier wire connections, manual mode for easy contractor set-up, and heavy-duty, stainless-steel construction that is wet rated for outdoor use.

Kichler Lighting LLC strives to transform the home and wor­kspace by developing fixtures that perform efficiently, install intuitively, and deliver an overall effect that combines style with purpose. With an extensive portfolio of more than 3,000 on-trend products – including lighting, landscape and ceiling fans – and a commitment to providing services and project solutions, Kichler® is the brand homeowners and professionals know and trust since 1938.

