Jellyfish Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program to Bring Engineering Management Platform to AWS Customers

BOSTON, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jellyfish, a leading Engineering Management Platform, today announced that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners that provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS.

The AWS ISV Accelerate Program helps accelerate members' go-to-market strategy by connecting participating ISVs, like Jellyfish, with the AWS Sales organization to closely collaborate and co-sell. This translates to better outcomes for AWS customers and assures mutual commitment from AWS and Jellyfish. Members of this program are held to the IT industry's highest standards and must undergo a comprehensive evaluation, including a thorough architectural and security review, to gain acceptance to the program. References were also reviewed to validate the value and outcomes Jellyfish drives to its customers.

"Joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Program is a momentous occasion for Jellyfish," said Billy Robins, Head of Partnerships at Jellyfish. "Our relationship with AWS is a testament to our commitment to offering a top-tier solution to our customers. By tapping into the expertise of AWS sellers, Jellyfish is further poised to help more businesses align engineering investment and work to business priorities in order to maximize business impact and drive better outcomes."

Jellyfish joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Program arrives at a time when software companies are challenged with delivering the right outcomes in a resource-constrained environment, making every engineer that much more critical to the business. Whether companies are migrating existing workloads to AWS or pursuing a comprehensive modernization of their infrastructure, apps, and platforms with powerful AWS services like Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS), Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) or AWS Lambda, aligning engineering resources, processes and technology is pivotal to success.

"Jellyfish's engineering management platform gives AWS customers the confidence to deliver on these strategic projects on time and on budget while ensuring other revenue-driving projects aren't getting lost in the shuffle," said Krishna Kannan, Head of Product at Jellyfish. "This creates a win-win proposition for Jellyfish, AWS, and customers across the globe."

In addition to joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, Jellyfish is a member of the AWS Global Startup program and is available to purchase in AWS Marketplace, which helps customers streamline software procurement, unify software and infrastructure billing and accelerate time to value. Companies participating in the AWS Enterprise Discount Program (EDP) can also retire their annual commitment by procuring Jellyfish through AWS Marketplace. Jellyfish will be attending AWS re:Invent 2023 in Las Vegas from November 27 to December 1.

Jellyfish

Jellyfish is the leading Engineering Management Platform that enables leaders to align engineering work with strategic business objectives. By analyzing engineering signals and contextual business data, Jellyfish provides complete visibility into engineering organizations, the work they do, and how they operate. Companies like Mastercard, Priceline, and PagerDuty use Jellyfish to optimize the allocation of engineering resources to focus their teams on what matters most to the business. For more information, visit www.jellyfish.co.

