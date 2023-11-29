MIAMI TO WELCOME MIRAI DESIGN DISTRICT: A BOLD AND SENSORIAL ARCHITECTURAL MASTERPIECE

The project will be influential architect Kengo Kuma's first mixed-use development in the U.S.

MIAMI, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A consortium of three visionary developers, Lionheart Capital, Leviathan Development, and Well Duo, is set to further transform the Miami Design District with the introduction of MIRAI Design District at 4200 NE 2nd Avenue. This groundbreaking mixed-use development, designed by super-star Architect Kengo Kuma, called the 'inimitable Japanese architect" by Architectural Digest, promises to redefine elegance and simplicity in architectural design and become another world-class draw for Miami. The development marks the first mixed-use project in the United States by world-renowned Kengo Kuma and Associates (KKAA).

MIRAI, the Japanese word that signifies "the distant future," emphasizes the forward-thinking and innovative nature of this project. MIRAI is set to create a luxurious and uncluttered lifestyle in the heart of the city, where refined design and prime positioning come together to offer a sophisticated shopping retreat. The project will break ground in Summer 2024 with completion by the end of 2025. Critically acclaimed landscape architecture firm Island Planning Corporation, led by Nathan Browning, has been enlisted to envision complementary greenscapes, along with celebrated Italian lighting company, Viabizzuno, who will oversee lightscapes. This all-star design team has been recruited to ensure a harmonious fusion of natural elements and cutting-edge technology.

"MIRAI Design District will be an architectural masterpiece with world-class allure, offering a distinctive fusion of boutique luxury retail and exceptional workplace environments," said Allison Greenfield, Principal of Leviathan Development and Chief Development Officer at Lionheart Capital. "We aim to re-awaken a sense of discovery in the retail experience; emphasizing a unique, curated shopping experience housed in a structure with the same philosophy. MIRAI Design District is more than just a building; it's an invitation to immerse yourself in meaningful design that connects seamlessly with the vibrant future-forward energy of the Miami Design District and the City itself. It will be another distinctive stamp on the future of architecture in this electrifying city."

Looking to attract bespoke and high-street retail brands with design excellence, the mixed-use development will have a ground floor with 17 modular retail units, totaling approximately 15,500 rentable square feet. Modular units can be combined with ease for larger footprints or remain singular for an individual brand experience. Almost all retail bays have "corner" conditions. The developers are aligning with the global trend favoring boutique-like spaces in the retail landscape. The second and third floor will feature four commercial units, offering approximately 41,000 square feet, and will be geared towards businesses looking for trophy office locations in a highly designed building.

"For me, architecture is a canvas, a medium to create liberating spaces with essential walls and columns, inviting people to traverse and dream. Inspired by the energy and natural beauty of Miami, MIRAI embodies the harmonious blend of Japanese traditions and the intricate tapestry of old-world architecture," said Kengo Kuma. "The purpose of MIRAI is to fashion a space that not only frames the natural tropical elements of Miami but also harmonizes seamlessly with its surroundings. It's about providing a haven that exudes tranquility and comfort, inviting all who visit and inhabit to partake in the essence of the vibrant city—a sanctuary where dreams can take flight amid the lush beauty of Miami," he adds.

Experiences Beyond Architecture

Kuma's designs, known for merging architecture and nature, extend beyond the physical structure, incorporating greenery, pedestrian passages, and a living rooftop. The building integrates tech-savvy and sustainable features, offering high-tech lobbies, operable windows, VRS systems, and a living green roof adorned with solar panels.

Inspired by Japanese aesthetics and local Floridian landscapes, a lush central garden invites tenants and visitors to engage in an al-fresco cultural experience, creating a vibrant social scene. Situated at the north-east corner of the Design District, MIRAI Design District bridges commercial and residential areas, embracing the pedestrian-oriented nature of the District. With convenient access to the major highway I-95, easy commute to Miami International Airport and private jet charters leaving Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, the development offers a seamless connection to the city's pulse in Downtown, Brickell and Miami Beach.

MIRAI Design District will not just be a building; it will be a destination within Miami's cultural core and an extension of Miami's Design District (MDD). Tenants will be a part of ultra-luxury retail, captivating architecture, art galleries, and Michelin-starred restaurants.

"Our vision for the Miami Design District has always been to create a destination that would inspire architects and developers who share our passion for thoughtful design and celebrate our city's tropical identity," said Craig Robins, CEO of DACRA. "MIRAI Design District brings the depth and modernity that is a signature of Japanese design. We are pleased to welcome this brilliant team to the Miami Design District."

For more information on MIRAI at Miami Design District and leasing opportunities, please visit www.miraidesigndistrict.com. For leasing inquiries, please call the Director of Leasing Jody Israelsky at (786) 266-7329.

ABOUT MIRAI DESIGN DISTRICT

