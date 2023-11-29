Gen Z and millennials: three-quarters would quit their jobs tomorrow because of a toxic work culture, Lifesum survey reveals

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Three-quarters of U.S. Gen Z and millennials would quit their jobs tomorrow due to a toxic work culture, new data from leading global healthy eating app Lifesum shows.
Worrying levels of stress
And workplace stress was felt by the majority (52%) of Gen Z and millennials, while 51% said that their personal life was affected by work-related stress always or most of the time.
In terms of how employers could positively impact stress levels, Gen Z and millennials listed good management, healthy eating initiatives, economic compensation and mental health support.
"Gen Z and millennials are telling us that factors, including healthy eating initiatives, help them - and for good reason, given that scientific evidence shows how a balanced diet can support a healthy immune system," said Wesleigh Roeca, director of business development at Lifesum.
In October, Lifesum, which is used by organisations, including Google and Amazon to improve employee well-being, surveyed more than 5,000 U.S. Gen Z and millennials to explore how they make career decisions based on personal values.
Workplace health and well-being is crucial
While high levels of stress continue to impact Gen Z and millennials, promoting workplace well-being can minimize stress levels, which creates a thriving, positive environment for individuals and organizations.
When questioned about personal well-being, nearly half of Gen Z and millennials (48%) said that they would quit their job tomorrow for one that better supported their well-being.
And over two-thirds of Gen Z and millennials (69%) felt that they would be more productive at work if their employer improved their health and well-being.
But companies must work harder to implement well-being initiatives, as the survey revealed that almost two-thirds (64%) of Gen Z and millennials felt that their employer did not have a well-being culture.
Hormonal health impacts everyone
A lack of flexibility was not the only reason forcing Gen Z and millennials to call it quits. In the survey, over one-third (35%) of female Gen Z and millennials would quit tomorrow for a job that better supported their female cycle.
In the U.S., menopause costs American women an estimated $1.8 billion in lost working time per year (source), while in the UK, one million women left their jobs due to menopause symptoms (source).
Remote working is here to stay
The research found that Gen Z and millennials want their employers to continue offering flexibility, with 41% saying they would find alternative jobs if hybrid work was not an option.
