Regan Total Return Income Fund (RCIRX/RCTRX) Marks 3-Year Anniversary with Favorable Lipper and Morningstar Ratings

DALLAS, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regan Capital is pleased to announce that the Regan Total Return Income Fund ("Fund"), an open-ended mutual fund, reached its three-year performance anniversary on October 1, 2023. The Fund (tickers: RCIRX and RCTRX) the Fund continues to generate income and consistently demonstrate strong performance with low volatility despite a challenging market environment, with an expected annualized distribution rate is expected to be 6.5% for the full year 2023.

Since its inception through September 30th, 2023, the Fund (Institutional Share Class) posted cumulative returns of +18.31%, and annualized performance of +5.77%. The Fund has outperformed the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index by +33.12% since inception, and +3.99% for the last twelve months. Please find the Fund's full performance as of October 31st here.

The Fund continues to be a solution for investors seeking relatively high current income, while minimizing duration and credit risk. By focusing on high quality, discounted mortgage bonds and actively trading, this strategy seeks to outperform traditional total return strategies with less credit risk and lower duration.

As of October 31st, 2023, both share classes (RCIRX & RCTRX) received a 4-star Morningstar Rating™ for the 3-year period out of 282 funds in the Nontraditional Bond Category. Additionally, the Fund has been designated a "Lipper Leader" by Lipper. The Fund received Lipper's highest rating for Total Return, Consistent Return, and Preservation for the overall and three-year time periods.

For additional information about Regan Capital or the Regan Total Return Income Fund, please visit www.regancapital.com or contact us by email at IR@regancapital.com, or by phone at +1 214 550 1710.

The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company. Please read it carefully before investing. A free hard copy of the prospectus can be requested by calling +1 888-44-REGAN.

Mutual fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. The Fund is newly organized with limited operating history. As a result, the Fund's performance may not reflect how the Fund may be expected to perform over the long-term once its strategies have been fully implemented. Investments in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities include additional risks that investors should be aware of, including credit risk, prepayment risk, possible illiquidity, and default, as well as increased susceptibility to adverse economic developments. Investments in debt securities typically decrease when interest rates rise. This risk is usually greater for longer-term debt securities. Investments in lower-rated and nonrated securities present a greater risk of loss to principal and interest than higher-rated securities do. For more information on these risks and other risks of the fund, please see the Prospectus by clicking here.

The Regan Total Return Income Fund (RCTRX & RCIRX) is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.

As of 10/31/2023, Regan Total Return Income Fund (RCTRX / RCIRX) was rated 4 stars for the 3 year period out of 282 funds in the Nontraditional Bond Category. The Morningstar Rating™ for funds, or "star rating", is calculated for managed products (including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life subaccounts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and separate accounts) with at least a three-year history. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product's monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The Overall Morningstar Rating for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. The weights are: 100% three-year rating for 36-59 months of total returns, 60% five-year rating/40% three-year rating for 60-119 months of total returns, and 50% 10-year rating/30% five-year rating/20% three-year rating for 120 or more months of total returns. While the 10-year overall star rating formula seems to give the most weight to the 10-year period, the most recent three-year period actually has the greatest impact because it is included in all three rating periods.

©2023 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The information herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The Lipper ratings are subject to change every month and are based on an equal-weighted average of percentile ranks for the Preservation and Expense metrics over three-year period. For each measure, the highest 20% of funds in each peer group are named Lipper Leaders. The next 20% receive a rating of 4; the middle 20% are rated 3; the next 20% are rated 2, and the lowest 20% are rated 1. Lipper ratings for Preservation reflect funds' historical loss avoidance relative to other funds within the same asset class as of October 31, 2023. RCIRX received the following ratings in Lipper's Core Bond Fund classification for both the overall and three-year time periods: total return: 5 (among 302 funds), consistent return: 5 (out of 302 funds), preservation: 5 (out of 6,278 funds), tax efficiency: 1 (out of 302 funds), and expense: 1 (out of 191 funds). RCTRX received the following ratings in Lipper's Core Bond Fund classification for both the overall and three-year time periods: total return: 5 (among 302 funds), consistent return: 5 (out of 302 funds), preservation: 5 (out of 6,278 funds), tax efficiency: 1 (out of 302 funds), and expense: 2 (out of 45 funds).

Lipper ratings are not intended to predict future results and Lipper does not guarantee the accuracy of this information. More information is available at www.lipperleaders.com. Lipper Leader Copyright 2023, Reuters, All Rights Reserved.

