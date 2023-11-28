Jason Momoa's Mananalu Water Launches Limited-Edition "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" Bottle

Brand continues sustainability mission with specialty bottle timed to release of Warner Bros. Pictures' highly anticipated "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom"

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mananalu – the aluminum-bottled water brand on a mission to eliminate single-use plastics – announces the anticipated launch of its limited-edition "Aquaman" bottle to celebrate the upcoming release of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."

Mananalu's 22-ounce “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” bottle features a trident inspired by the one that Aquaman uses to protect the ocean, and a beautiful gold cap. (PRNewswire)

The 22-ounce "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" bottle is available in a six pack on Mananalu's site at www.mananalu.com ($29.99/6 pack), and at select retailers including HyVee and Foodland until supplies last. The bottle features a trident inspired by the one that Aquaman uses to protect the ocean, and a beautiful gold cap.

Founder Jason Momoa – ocean activist and actor – not only protects our oceans as Aquaman on the screen, but also through his mission-driven brand in real life. Focused on building the belief that plastics negatively impact our enjoyment of exploring the planet, the aluminum-bottled water brand makes impact refreshingly easy through its "Drink One, Remove One" promise.

Mananalu is the only aluminum-bottled water brand offering DOUBLE impact. Through the brand's partnership with rePurpose Global, for every bottle that's purchased, Mananalu removes one water bottle's worth of plastic from the world's ocean. So far, the equivalent of 14 million bottles have been saved from entering the ocean.

"This bottle is about more than just the movie. Because protecting our oceans is up to all of us," says Mananalu founder Jason Momoa. "And every time you drink any Mananalu bottle you are protecting the oceans one bottle at a time."

Aquaman fans can also join the wave of change by entering to win a trip for two to Los Angeles for a screening of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" in December. By entering, Mananalu hopes it inspires its community to think about how it can be a protector of the oceans, just like the superhero himself. Details on how to enter are available on www.Mananalu.com .

Mananalu's four core flavors – Pure, Pink Grapefruit, Tahitian Lime, and Lilikoi Passion – are available on Amazon ($19.98/12 pack). Mananalu is made with no sweeteners, calories, or bubbles, just a hint of natural flavor essence with electrolytes added for taste. The water is bottled in infinitely recyclable aluminum – with each bottle made up of at least 60% recycled aluminum – and is responsibly and locally sourced, Climate Neutral, Plastic Negative, and 1% For The Planet.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal US/DC residents, 18 years or older. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts at 12:00:00 AM PT on November 1, 2023 and ends at 11:59:59 PM PT on November 29, 2023. Limit 1 Entry per Person. Sponsor: Mananalu, Inc., 8605 Santa Monica Blvd., #82374, West Hollywood, CA, 90069-4109. Subject to Official Rules at Mananalu.com/A2Sweepstakes.

Media Contact: KLG Public Relations | mananalu@klgpr.com

About Mananalu:

Mananalu is an aluminum-bottled water brand on a mission to eliminate single-use plastics – making impact refreshingly easy via the "Drink One, Remove One" initiative, which removes one water bottle's worth of plastic from the world's ocean for every bottle purchased.

Founded by Jason Momoa – ocean activist and actor – this mission-driven brand focuses on building the belief that plastics negatively impact our enjoyment of exploring the planet. Inspired by Jason Momoa's native Hawaiian culture, in Hawaiian, "Mana" means "the sacred spirit of life" and "Nalu" means "a powerful wave that pushes across the ocean." Mananalu represents the unstoppable wave of change that is already here and making a difference. Mananalu is bottled in infinitely recyclable aluminum, with each bottle made up of at least 60% recycled aluminum, and is Climate Neutral, Plastic Negative and 1% For The Planet.

About "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom"

Director James Wan and Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa—along with Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman—return in the sequel to the highest-grossing DC film of all time: "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."

Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father's death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman's family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.

All returning to the roles they originated, Jason Momoa plays Arthur Curry/Aquaman, now balancing his duties as both the King of Atlantis and a new father; Patrick Wilson is Orm, Aquaman's half-brother and his nemesis, who must now step into a new role as his brother's reluctant ally; Amber Heard is Mera, Atlantis' Queen and mother of the heir to the throne; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is Black Manta, committed more than ever to avenge his father's death by destroying Aquaman, his family and Atlantis; and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, a fierce leader and mother with the heart of a warrior. Also reprising their roles are Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin.

Directed by Wan, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is produced by Peter Safran, Wan and Rob Cowan. The executive producers are Galen Vaisman and Walter Hamada.

The screenplay is by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, from a story by James Wan & David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Jason Momoa & Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, based on characters from DC, Aquaman created by Paul Norris and Mort Weisinger.

Joining Wan behind-the-camera is his sterling team of "Aquaman" artisans: director of photography Don Burgess, production designer Bill Brzeski, editor Kirk Morri, composer Rupert Gregson-Williams and music supervisor is Michelle Silverman. Visual effects supervisor Nick Davis and costume designer Richard Sale also join.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents An Atomic Monster / A Peter Safran Production of A James Wan Film, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," set to open in theaters internationally beginning 20 December 2023 and in North America on December 22, 2023; it will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Mananalu logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mananalu