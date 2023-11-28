Excitement and Fanfare Mark the Opening of Ningde's Seventh Large Yellow Croaker Festival

NINGDE, China, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As reported by the Min Dong Daily Media Center and Jiaocheng District Media Center, the Seventh China (Ningde) Large Yellow Croaker Culture Festival kicked off with fanfare on the morning of November 25 at Ningde City Exhibition Center. This year's theme, "Mountains and Seas of Ningde, Capital of Yellow Croaker," sets the stage for a celebration that merges natural beauty with culinary heritage. Organized by the Ningde Municipal Committee of the CPC, the Ningde Municipal People's Government, and the China Fisheries Association, carried out by Jiaocheng District Committee of the CPC and TopBrand Union (Beijing) Consulting Company, and managed by the People's Government of Jiaocheng District, the festival is a vibrant showcase of Ningde's famous large yellow croaker. It's a cultural immersion, aiming to introduce the "national fish" to a broader audience and extend its appeal beyond China's borders.



The opening festivities of the festival were marked by notable events, including the launch of the comprehensive Blue Book on the Large Yellow Croaker Industry's Development and the introduction of the "Fujian Provincial Local Standard for Cultivating Large Yellow Croaker Grades and Specifications." A unique highlight was the inaugural naming ceremony of the Ningde Large Yellow Croaker High-speed Train. The ceremony also celebrated industry excellence, presenting awards in categories like "Leading Enterprises," "Annual Industry Leaders," and "Emerging Industry Figures." Additionally, a series of strategic partnerships focusing on exports, domestic procurement, and scientific research were signed, laying a robust foundation for the large yellow croaker industry's development and expansion from local markets in Ningde to the national and international stages.

Ningde, celebrated for its winding 1,046-kilometer coastline and a vast 44,600-square-kilometer sea area, comprising approximately a third of the province's total, stands as a powerhouse in the fishery sector. The region's abundant fishery resources earmark it as an ideal location for marine aquaculture. Focused on enhancing key regional industries, the local government prioritizes the large yellow croaker, spearheading efforts under its "National Fish Plan." This comprehensive strategy aims to elevate the entire value chain—from breeding and cultivation to processing, branding, and marketing—through the ambitious "Eight Ones" project. The objective is to establish Ningde as a benchmark for exceptional growth in the national fishery industry. In 2022, Ningde's aquatic product output was an impressive 1.072 million tons, resulting in a fishery output value of 34.32 billion yuan. Notably, the large yellow croaker contributed 194,700 tons to this figure, accounting for over 80% of the national output, valued at 8.875 billion yuan, and pushing the total industry chain value beyond 10 billion yuan.

In the economically vibrant Jiaocheng District of Ningde city, celebrated for its extensive marine resources, the 211-kilometer coastline and 280 square kilometers of sea area are pivotal for advanced aquaculture. The district is home to three innovative green net cage aquaculture demonstration areas in Sandu'ao Baijiwan, Dawan, and Qiuzhu, showcasing sustainable practices. As the country's largest yellow croaker breeding region in China, Jiaocheng District spearheads the full spectrum of the industry, encompassing artificial breeding, cultivation, processing, sales, and export. This all-encompassing industry chain has reached a value of 11 billion yuan, cementing the district as a key area for this distinct Chinese agricultural product and earning it the accolade "Home of Chinese Large Yellow Croaker."



The district is home to 35 large yellow croaker fry production companies, collectively breeding over 1.5 billion fry annually, contributing to more than 45% of China's total production. Accompanying these are 130 large yellow croaker aquaculture firms and 450 individual farmers. The 2022 aquaculture output was a notable 66,000 tons, valued at 3.762 billion yuan, and accounting for over 85% of the national large yellow croaker sales volume. These firms hold 576 general trademarks, including the esteemed "Ningde Large Yellow Croaker," a leading regional public brand in the aquatic product sector, ranking among the top 100 agricultural product regional public brands, and recognized as one of China's "Ten Treasures" in the quality miles campaign.

