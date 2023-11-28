Arçelik tops DHP Household Durables industry in S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment with highest ESG score

Arçelik's continuous commitment to sustainability has resulted in the company achieving the highest score for the fifth year in a row

ISTANBUL, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arçelik A.Ş. (ARCLK: IST, "Arçelik"), the global leading consumer durables and electronics manufacturer, scored 86/100 (Score date: 22/09/23) in the 2023 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), which evaluates the world's largest companies and assesses their sustainability performance and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts.

Hakan Bulgurlu - CEO, Arçelik (PRNewswire)

The company achieved the highest score out of 46 companies assessed in the DHP Household Durables Industry. This announcement highlights Arçelik's continuous commitment to a sustainable future and places the company once again as the benchmark brand in the manufacturing industry.

The recognition follows the 2023 United Nations Global Assembly Conference (UNGA), where the company has joined the Forward Faster initiative to support acceleration of 2030 goals and made significant commitments in three key areas: Climate Action, Water Action, and Sustainable Finance.

Arçelik has also pledged its commitment to the Science Based Targets Initiative, aiming to become a net-zero company as of 2050 in line with the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) Corporate Net Zero Standard. This means that Arçelik will take a more ambitious step and update its near-term approved science-based targets and set a long-term target according to 1.5-degree scenario.

These net-zero targets will lead Arçelik to reduce its global Scope 1- 2 and Scope 3 emissions by 90% by 2050, using 2022 base year. This will be realised through innovative actions in across its entire value chain. Investing in qualified nature-based and/or technology-based carbon removal projects will address the 10% residual emissions in line with the SBTi Corporate Net Zero Standard.

Commenting on Arçelik's consistent inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, Hakan Bulgurlu said, "It is a privilege to have achieved the highest score on the DJSI for the fifth consecutive year – this recognition is a significant accolade for our business. Arçelik's efforts towards building a more sustainable future, not only for our company but also for our customers, are consistently evolving. Sustainability is deeply ingrained in every aspect of Arçelik's value chain. Our actions are aimed at creating a positive domino effect; it's about encouraging consumers to make more sustainable purchasing decisions and to incorporate habitual changes into their daily lives. Together, these changes will help shape the future of our planet, society, and health for the better. I am excited about what lies ahead, fueled by our company's successes to-date, with an everlasting passion to deliver even more positive changes for the future, including fulfilling our science-based targets to reduce our Scope 1, 2, and 3 GHG emissions."

With its impressive ESG score and ongoing commitment to sustainability, Arçelik continues to inspire other companies to prioritize environmental responsibility, social impact, and good governance practices. By setting high standards and leading by example, Arçelik is making a significant contribution towards building a more sustainable future for all.

Notes to editors

For more information on Arçelik's sustainability performance, please refer to its Sustainability Report [2022]

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES AND DOW JONES SUSTAINABILITY INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

The DJSI are float-adjusted market capitalization weighted indices that measure the performance of companies selected using environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. The DJSI, including the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World), were launched in 1999 as the pioneering series of global sustainability benchmarks available in the market. The index family is comprised of global, regional and country benchmarks. Arçelik has featured in the DJSI since 2017.

The full results and list of DJSI constituents are available at https://www.spglobal.com/esg/csa/

For more information about the DJSI methodology, please visit: https://www.spglobal.com/spdji

ABOUT ARÇELİK

With over 40,000 employees throughout the world, Arçelik's global operations include subsidiaries in 53 countries, and 31 production facilities in 9 countries and 14 brands owned or used with a limited license (Arçelik, Beko, Grundig, Blomberg, ElektraBregenz, Arctic, Leisure, Flavel, Defy, Altus, Dawlance, Voltas Beko, Singer*, Hitachi*). Arçelik's 30 R&D and Design Centers & Offices across the globe are home to over 2,300 researchers and hold up to 3,000 international registered patent applications to date. Arçelik's vision is 'Respecting the World, Respected Worldwide.'

Licensee limited to certain jurisdictions.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2286890/Hakan_Bulgurlu_Arcelik.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1653921/Arcelik_Logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/Arcelik) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arçelik Global