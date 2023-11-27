Partnership brings Canadian customers access to full portfolio of wellness products and functional ingredients

RICHMOND, BC, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions Canada Ltd., a subsidiary of Univar Solutions Inc. ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, announced today that it has been named the exclusive distributor for Chemi Nutra LLC's ("Chemi Nutra") specialty, functional, and nutraceutical ingredients in Canada. As a result of the growing relationship between Univar Solutions and Chemi Nutra, the United States-based bulk nutraceutical and dietary ingredient company, Univar Solutions' Canadian customers will have access to the complete Chemi Nutra portfolio, which includes nutritional ingredient compounds such as SerinAid® Phosphatidylserine (PS), Mediator® Phosphatidic Acid (PA), and AlphaSize® Alpha-Glyceryl Phosphoryl Choline (A-GPC).

Univar Solutions and Chemi Nutra LLC Expand Relationship with Exclusive Agreement in Canada

"We are thrilled to strengthen our collaboration and expand our partnership with Chemi Nutra in Canada, as they are recognized as a world leader and pioneer in the nutraceuticals industry," said Nick Powell, president of global ingredients and specialties, EMEA and APAC, for Univar Solutions. "At Univar Solutions, we have been bringing nutraceutical ingredients to customers across the globe for more than 50 years. With this deep history and a team dedicated to wellness, we truly stand apart in the life sciences industry and can provide the essential ingredients and technical expertise that manufacturers today need."

Chemi Nutra manufactures a range of novel, branded ingredients used in food, beverages, and supplements at its own factories in Italy and Brazil. These ingredients are used in products that support cognitive health, active nutrition, women's health, active aging, and sports and performance nutrition. As both companies focus on innovative and sustainable ingredient solutions to help formulators and customers create next generation end-user products, the growing partnership is a natural fit.

"We are elated to further our collaboration with Univar Solutions, a partner we know and trust, to bring more beneficial nutrient solutions to the Canadian market," said Mike Petteruti, president for Chemi Nutra. "Chemi Nutra is a true innovator of health and performance-related specialty ingredients, and we are confident that growing our relationship with Univar Solutions will help us better deliver business results and technical success for our customers," added Petteruti.

For more information about Univar Solutions' nutraceuticals business, please visit univarsolutions.com/industries/nutraceutical-ingredients-innovation.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About Chemi Nutra LLC

Chemi Nutra LLC is the U.S. business unit of parent company, Chemi S.p.A., a privately held pharmaceutical and nutraceutical company, based in Milan, Italy. Chemi, with its own U.S. FDA (Food and Drug Administration) inspected, cGMP certified manufacturing facilities, is best known in the global nutritional arena for its discovery, commercial development, and introduction of widely used, patented, research validated, health benefiting dietary supplement ingredient compounds for enhanced learning, memory, focus, exercise performance, enhanced muscle mass, and more. Chemi Nutra's patented, specialty functional ingredients are widely used in dietary supplements, sports nutrition, functional beverages and foods, medical foods, and pet nutrition. Learn more at cheminutra.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable law regarding financial and operating items relating to the Company's business. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or other comparable terms. All forward-looking statements made in this communication are qualified by this cautionary language.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control, that could result in expectations not being realized or could otherwise materially and adversely affect the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows. Although the forward-looking statements are based on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, we caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this communication is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this communication. For additional information regarding factors that could affect the Company, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other financial reports, including the information set forth under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of the date of this communication and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date, and the Company undertakes no obligation, other than as may be required by law, to update any forward-looking statement.

