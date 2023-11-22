LeanIX, an SAP company, placed as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Architecture Tools

LeanIX recognized for third year running

BONN, Germany and BOSTON, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LeanIX, a leading and innovative provider of SaaS for technology and business transformation, today announced that for the third consecutive year LeanIX has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools for its LeanIX Enterprise Architecture Management (EAM) product. The evaluation was based on specific criteria reflecting the company's overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

LeanIX Enterprise Architecture Management enables companies to plan, manage, and transform their IT landscapes globally. The EAM tool addresses a range of critical use cases – Business Capability Planning, Application Portfolio Management, Technology Risk Management, Application Modernization, ERP Transformation, Cloud Migration, and Post-Merger IT Integration. LeanIX EAM makes it possible for organizations to optimize their IT landscape, make strategic decisions, and manage change with an approach focused on driving business impact.

"Being recognized as a Leader for the third year in row, we believe, reconfirms the value of our approach to technology and business transformation. Companies face increasing pressure to transform. These business transformations require deep, reliable, and actionable insight into the IT landscape," said LeanIX Co-Founder and General Manager, André Christ. "They also require a solution that facilitates collaboration, enables effective planning, and is well integrated into the existing ecosystem. With the introduction of our newly launched LeanIX AI Assistant, we empower our customers to harness the synergies between LeanIX's capabilities and the potential of Generative AI."

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about LeanIX's strengths and cautions, among other provider offerings, here.

For more information about LeanIX, visit www.leanix.net.

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools, By Andrew Gianni, Andreas Frangou, Austin Steinmetz, Akshay Jhawar, 20 November 2023

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About LeanIX

LeanIX, an SAP company, is a market leader for enterprise architecture management (EAM), driving the modernization of IT landscapes and continuous business transformation. Its software-as-a-service solutions empower organizations to create transparency, enabling them to visualize, assess and manage the transition towards their target IT architecture. By offering a data-driven and automated approach enhanced with AI, LeanIX helps organizations make sound decisions and collaborate more effectively. LeanIX serves over 1,000 companies globally across various industries, including more than 10% of the Fortune 500 and half of the German DAX 40. Headquartered in Bonn, Germany, LeanIX has a strong international presence with offices in Boston (USA), London (UK), Paris (France), Amsterdam (Netherlands), and Ljubljana (Slovenia). In November 2023, LeanIX became part of SAP. For more information, visit www.leanix.net.

About SAP

SAP's strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent, sustainable enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: SAP customers generate 87% of total global commerce. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 26 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to materially differ. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risk factors section of SAP's 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

© 2023 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

View original content:

SOURCE LeanIX